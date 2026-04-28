Admiral Markets AS investment firm license revoked following strategic restructuring

Admiral Markets AS (registry code 10932555) announces that the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) has on 27th April 2026 made a decision to revoke the company’s investment firm operating license, effective 28 April 2026. The revocation follows the company’s voluntary application submitted earlier this year as part of a broader strategic restructuring within the Admirals Group.

As previously communicated, the decision to relinquish the license stems from the strategic objective of optimizing the group's operating structure in the European Union and consolidating the provision of investment services into a single investment firm operating under a European Union license. The revocation of the license marks the completion of this process at the level of Admiral Markets AS in Estonia, but does not affect the availability of investment services to Estonian clients, who will continue to be provided with services on a cross-border basis by Admirals Europe Ltd, an investment firm of the Admirals group registered in Cyprus.

The restructuring will also not affect clients of other Admirals Group entities, which continue to operate under multiple internationally recognised regulatory licences, including those issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles.

Estonia will remain an important location for the group. Admirals Group AS will continue to maintain its headquarters in Tallinn, where approximately 60 employees are based, supporting the group’s global operations.

For additional information, please contact:



Eduard Kelvet

Member of the Management Board

Admiral Markets AS

+372 555 38042

eduard.kelvet@admiralmarkets.com



