DESRI Selects ISN® to Help Strengthen Contractor Management Across the United States®

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced DESRI , a renewable energy company, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. Through this implementation, DESRI will centralize qualification, review and assess safety programs, and introduce consistent oversight across its growing project portfolio.

“Partnering with ISN helps DESRI establish a consistent and efficient contractor management framework as our portfolio continues to grow,” said Emma Wilcox, Director, Risk at DESRI. “By implementing ISNetworld’s tools and services, DESRI is strengthening processes and aligning with industry peers to help ensure contractor compliance and operational scalability.”

Why Did DESRI Select ISN?

Headquartered in New York, New York, DESRI develops, acquires, owns, and operates long-term contracted renewable energy projects across the United States, supporting energy needs of nearly two million homes nationwide. The company’s portfolio includes utility-scale:

Solar facilities

Wind projects

Battery energy storage systems



As its contractor network expands alongside its asset base, DESRI identified the need for a centralized platform to help improve documentation visibility, support compliance monitoring, and introduce greater operational consistency. The transition from internal processes to ISNetworld helps DESRI establish a structured process designed to support scalable, long-term growth and risk management.

What ISNetworld Tools and Services is DESRI Implementing?

To help formalize and streamline contractor management processes, DESRI is leveraging key ISNetworld tools and services, such as RAVS 360™, to assess the implementation of contractor safety programs, gain insights into company safety culture, and provide actionable insights to help improve safety on jobsites.

ISN will help DESRI standardize contractor onboarding requirements, improve visibility into contractor safety programs and compliance documentation, and build a scalable program, supporting its geographic and portfolio growth.

“ISN is proud to support DESRI as it builds a contractor management program designed for sustained success,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN. “By implementing ISNetworld, DESRI gains visibility and structure to continue to enhance efficiency and strengthen oversight across its renewable energy operations.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI’s portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes 70 solar and wind projects representing more than ten gigawatts of aggregate capacity. For more information, visit desri.com.