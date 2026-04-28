Sustainability LIVE Confirms Speakers from Jaguar Land Rover, Virgin and American Express for London Climate Action Week





London, 28 April 2026 – Sustainability LIVE, a BizClik Media event, announces the first senior sustainability executives who will speak at the Leadership Summit during London Climate Action Week on 25 June 2026 at CodeNode London.

The event brings together chief sustainability officers and industry leaders from global organisations to address critical environmental challenges facing businesses today.

The newly confirmed speakers include Andrea Debbane, Chief Sustainability Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, who will deliver a keynote presentation, and Sheri Hickok, CEO of Climate Impact Partners, who will lead a panel on Women in Sustainability. Additional speakers span sectors including technology, finance, manufacturing and infrastructure, representing organisations such as The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Virgin, VINCI Group, and American Express Global Business Travel.

The summit features two concurrent tracks: the main stage and ThinkTank sessions, covering topics from artificial intelligence (AI) in sustainability to global decarbonisation strategies and supply chain transformation.

Key topics and industry relevance

The agenda addresses pressing sustainability priorities including water positivity, decarbonisation strategies, and the integration of AI in environmental initiatives. A dedicated panel on "The Future of AI in Sustainability" features Nathan Allen, Chief AI & Innovation Officer at The Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

ThinkTank sessions explore specialised areas including the Water Positivity Forum with speakers from VINCI Group and discussions on global decarbonisation strategies led by executives from American Express Global Business Travel and Atlassian.

Driving action during London Climate Action Week

Taking place as part of London Climate Action Week, the summit positions sustainability leaders to share practical strategies and collaborative approaches to environmental challenges. The event examines how organisations are implementing sustainable supply chain practices, with insights from Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at Westbury Street Holdings, alongside other industry practitioners.

Alice Steenland, Chief Strategy, Sustainability & Marketing Officer at Signify, will deliver a keynote presentation, whilst Jessica Hyman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Atlassian and Nicole Sautter, Senior Director Global Sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel, contribute to discussions on decarbonisation.

Individuals can register their interest to attend the event here .

Looking ahead

Further speaker announcements and agenda details for Sustainability LIVE: the Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week will be released in the coming weeks.

Registration information and full programme details will be available Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications