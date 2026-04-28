TA Trendline Reports Spot Load Posts Surge More Than 70% Year-Over-Year as Freight Market Tightens in Q1 2026

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services ("TA") today released its Q1 2026 Transportation Trendline, a quarterly review of freight market conditions covering January through March 2026. The report found that freight markets tightened across all equipment types during the quarter, with demand outpacing available capacity, fuel costs rising on global disruption, and enforcement actions further reducing the carrier base.

Spot load posts climbed more than 70% year-over-year in February, well ahead of available truck supply. Active trucking authorities continued declining toward pre-COVID levels throughout the quarter. Increased enforcement actions surrounding non-domicile drivers and English Language Proficiency (ELP) further reduced available capacity, especially impacting cross-border, southern markets, and all modes of over-the-road truckload freight. This is a key factor accelerating the current tightening cycle.

Diesel prices also rose sharply during the quarter, driven in part by global disruption tied to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Cargo rerouting forced longer transit paths, extended lead times, and higher fuel surcharges for some shippers. As costs have climbed, carriers have become more selective on longer, fuel-intensive hauls, widening the gap between contract rates and real-time market conditions. Routing guide performance weakened throughout the quarter, and spot exposure increased across key regions.

Spot rates are rising across all equipment types, reflecting tightening capacity and elevated carrier costs.

"The market has already tightened significantly, and we see this as a structural shift rather than a short-term fluctuation," said Jerad Dennis, vice president of brokerage operations at TA. “While fuel volatility has driven a meaningful rate correction, the greater impact has been led by reduced capacity raising the cost floor. With DOT Roadcheck Week, Memorial Day, and peak produce season approaching, there is real pressure for rates to keep moving upward. Organizations that reset their planning assumptions and build flexibility into their networks quickly will be better positioned as conditions continue to tighten heading into Q2."

Looking ahead, the Trendline identifies several markets where shippers should move to secure coverage early, including South Texas, Nogales, Florida, Baltimore, and Midwest and Northeast van lanes. TA recommends shippers prioritize carrier relationships over price optimization, explore alternative equipment and mode options, and plan for continued rate increases through Q2 as lean inventories, tightening capacity, and enforcement-driven supply reductions continue to drive upward pressure on rates.

The full Q1 2026 Transportation Trendline, including mode-by-mode rate data, regional market analysis, and strategic recommendations for shippers is now available.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

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