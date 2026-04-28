Seaport Research Partners Scales Next-Generation Research Platform, Adding Leading Restaurants Analyst Eric Gonzalez

NEW YORK, NY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Seaport Research Partners ("SRP"), a rapidly scaling independent equities research platform, today announced the appointment of Eric Gonzalez as Senior Analyst covering the Restaurants sector. His addition further accelerates the firm's buildout of a differentiated, franchise-led senior research model and deepens its Consumer vertical.

Gonzalez joins SRP following eight years as Lead Restaurants Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets and prior experience at RBC Capital Markets, where he was a member of an Institutional Investor-ranked Restaurants team for three consecutive years. With over 15 years of dedicated sector experience, he has built a reputation for delivering high-conviction, differentiated investment ideas, leveraging a proprietary network of industry relationships alongside advanced alternative data analytics to provide investors with unique access and actionable insights.

The appointment builds on SRP's recent momentum in Consumer, following the additions of John Kernan (Specialty Retail & Consumer Brands, formerly of TD Cowen) and Gerrick Johnson (Leisure & Recreational Products, formerly of BMO Capital Markets).

Together, these hires underscore SRP's emergence as a destination platform for senior analysts seeking true franchise ownership, economic alignment, and independence—hallmarks of a modern institutional research model.

Eric Gonzalez commented: "I'm excited to join Seaport Research Partners at a time of strong growth and momentum. The firm's entrepreneurial culture and differentiated platform provide a compelling foundation to deliver unique insights and consistently add value for institutional clients. I look forward to further scaling my franchise within this dynamic organization."

Tim Arthurs, Co-Founder of Seaport Research Partners added: "We are building a next-generation independent equities platform—one that empowers top-tier franchise analysts within an institutional framework where autonomy, economics, and performance are directly aligned. Eric's track record, relationships, and differentiated approach make him a natural fit as we continue to add top tier talent".

With Gonzalez's addition, SRP's Consumer coverage now spans Airlines, Auto Retail, Coatings & Paints, Building Products & Homebuilders, Footwear & Apparel, Casinos & Global Gaming, Leisure & Recreational Products, Restaurants, and Specialty Retail—positioning the firm to deliver comprehensive, cross-sector insights to institutional investors.

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners (SRP) is the premier independent equities platform for entrepreneurial equity analysts — offering the pedigree, reach, and infrastructure of a major firm, with the flexibility, ownership, and economic alignment that the modern analyst market demands.

Since its formation in 2021, SRP has added 29 senior equity analysts and strategists, now providing coverage across more than 10 sectors and 64 industries. SRP professionals average 20 years of experience, the majority with prior tenure at bulge bracket firms and many holding industry recognitions including Institutional Investor rankings.

Through a performance-aligned business model, SRP empowers senior analysts by reshaping economics and delivering a fully integrated platform to support, enhance, and grow their franchise.

SRP operates as a registered investment advisor and broker dealer as a division of Seaport Global Securities (SGS). The SGS platform provides established global client relationships. SGS' more than 200 sales and trading professionals cover over 4,000 institutional accounts across the capital structure, including asset management, global equity and debt capital markets.





The firm also provides a full suite of corporate access services encompassing multi-sector and sector-specific conferences, fixed income and derivatives research, and investment banking. SGS maintains offices across the United States and in London, Milan Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit www.seaportrp.com.

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For more information about Seaport Research Partners, contact the company here:



Seaport Research Partners

Justin Cable

949-274-8052

hello@seaportrp.com

360 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10017