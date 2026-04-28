TSG Invest Publishes Research on Upcoming 2026 IPOs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Invest today published new research examining the upcoming 2026 IPOs expected to define the private-to-public transition for this year's most-watched technology and financial services companies. The article, titled The 2026 IPO Wave: What Pre-IPO Investors Need to Know Before the Window Opens, is available now on the TSG Invest newsroom.

The research covers six of the most significant names currently preparing to list: SpaceX, Cerebras Systems, Kraken, Revolut, OpenAI, and Anthropic. It outlines valuation targets, recent filings, underwriting mandates, and the specific risks accredited investors should weigh before allocating capital in a compressed IPO window. The full article is available at tsginvest.com/upcoming-2026-ipos .

According to the research, the combined 2026 IPO pipeline could exceed $240 billion in raised capital, led by SpaceX's reported target of a $1.75 trillion valuation and a $75 billion offering. The article also documents Cerebras Systems' April 17 S-1 filing targeting a May 2026 Nasdaq listing, Kraken's 33% valuation markdown between private rounds, and OpenAI and Anthropic's reported second-half IPO timelines at valuations approaching $1 trillion and $380 billion respectively. Many of these companies are part of TSG Invest's proprietary Venture 50 Index, which tracks 50 high-growth pre-IPO private companies across artificial intelligence, defense, fintech, and space.

“The 2026 IPO window is the most concentrated we have seen in over a decade, and the quality dispersion across these names is wide,” said Drew Spaventa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TSG Invest. “Our goal with this research is to give accredited investors a clear view of the valuations, the risks, and the timing decisions that are going to matter most over the next six to twelve months. Picking which company prices first is not the point. Being ready to allocate before the window closes is.”

The full article, including a company-by-company breakdown and commentary on retail allocation trends, valuation compression, and liquidity concentration risk, is available at tsginvest.com/upcoming-2026-ipos . Additional coverage of pre-IPO companies is available through the TSG Venture 50 Index at tsginvest.com/venture50 .

About TSG Invest

TSG Invest is the trade name of The Spaventa Group LLC, a multi-entity financial services holding company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in Jersey City and Old Bridge, New Jersey. The firm operates through TSG Alpha Partners LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; TSG Capital Advisors LLC, a FINRA- and SIPC-member broker-dealer; TSG Insurance Services LLC; and TSG Fund Management. TSG Invest specializes in private market and pre-IPO investing, including the proprietary TSG Venture 50 Index, and delivers integrated wealth, retirement, and estate planning services to accredited investors and high-net-worth families. For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.

For more information, visit www.tsginvest.com.

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TSG Invest

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