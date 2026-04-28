United States Mint Launches Semiquincentennial Sweepstakes for Educators

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) has launched its Semiquincentennial Sweepstakes for educators. This initiative commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary and presents educators across the U.S. an opportunity to receive newly issued Semiquincentennial circulating coins for their students.

“U.S. coins help tell the story of our nation in a tangible way,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “By showcasing these coins to students, we are supporting educators and encouraging young people to explore history, civic values, and national identity through hands-on learning.”

Full sweepstakes details, eligibility requirements, and entry instructions are available at Coin Classroom. Randomly selected winners will receive newly issued Semiquincentennial circulating coins, which are designed to commemorate this historic milestone and spark student engagement.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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