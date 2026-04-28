Lotto.com® Celebrates $20,000 Colorado Cash 5 Jackpot Win with a First‑Time Player

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating a $20,000 Colorado Cash 5 jackpot win that highlights how meaningful the lottery experience can be when accessibility and thoughtful support come together.

The $20,000 jackpot prize was claimed by Jeff W. in his first time playing Colorado Cash 5. He has been a Lotto.com customer for about three months and, as someone who is visually impaired, enjoys the simplicity of the app’s digital experience. Jeff plans to use the prize to help secure a new apartment, highlighting the fact that even smaller jackpot wins can be life changing.

As Jeff began the process of claiming his prize, arrangements were made to deliver the ticket securely. Given the value of the winning ticket and Jeff’s visual impairment, a member of the Lotto.com team personally delivered the ticket to him and provided assistance with submitting the claim form to the Colorado Lottery.

“This win highlights how Lotto.com doesn’t just bring incremental sales, but also provides much needed accessibility to the lottery,” said Thomas, Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “Our goal is to ensure that every customer, regardless of ability or experience level, feels confident and supported every step of the way.”

Colorado Cash 5 is a daily draw game that gives players the chance to choose five numbers for an opportunity to win a top prize of $20,000. Designed for straightforward play and frequent chances to win, the game offers Colorado Lottery players an accessible and engaging way to participate every day.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dad75054-fb79-461f-9d9c-02d38bc1abae