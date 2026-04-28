Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 28 April 2026 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

Pursuant to the Belgian act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., dated 22 April 2026.

Notification from BlackRock, Inc.

On 24 April 2026, Fagron received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., informing the Company that its shareholding has reached the 3% disclosure threshold, following the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron.





The notification was submitted by ‘a parent undertaking or a controlling person’.





According to the notification, as of 22 April 2026, BlackRock, Inc. holds:



A total of 2,067,990 shares in Fagron, consisting of:







262,103 shares held through BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 41,249 shares held through BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 4 shares held through BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 1,107,105 shares held by BlackRock Fund Advisors, 638,568 shares held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 193 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited, 18,034 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and 734 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC.

The total number of 2,067,990 shares corresponds to the same number of voting rights.

A total of 146,016 equivalent financial instruments (Contracts for Difference) in Fagron, consisting of:





66,459 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, 59,833 contracts held by BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., 9,894 contracts held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association and 9,830 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.

The total number of 146,016 equivalent financial instruments corresponds to the same number of voting rights.

According to the notification, BlackRock, Inc. is the parent company of the underlying intermediate holding companies disclosed above.





Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,773,104 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding represents 3.00% of the total voting rights.





The full transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc are available on the Fagron website via the link.





Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

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