AssureSoft Recognized for Top Customer References and Excellence in Customer Service

The software outsourcing company earns the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® All Star distinction and a Customer Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group.





MIAMI, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , a nearshore software outsourcing company with 20 years of experience delivering technology solutions for U.S. clients, announced it has been recognized with two industry honors, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for software development and AI-enabled engineering.

IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® All Star Company (2026) — with distinction in Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Social Impact.

— with distinction in Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Social Impact. Excellence in Customer Service Award (2026) from the Business Intelligence Group, recognizing AssureSoft as Outsourcing Partner of the Year in the Software category.





These recognitions highlight AssureSoft’s focus on delivering high-quality engineering services, strong client satisfaction, and long-term partnerships.

With four development hubs and more than 500 engineers across 10 countries in Latin America, AssureSoft enables North American companies to extend their software development capabilities through a nearshore model built on time-zone alignment and real-time collaboration.

A Model Built on Customer Trust

AssureSoft’s inclusion as an IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® All Star Company reflects strong performance across evaluation categories, with particular distinction in Customer References—a direct measure of client satisfaction and sustained value delivery.

This recognition is supported by independently validated client feedback across industries. Clients consistently point to engineering quality, effective communication, and team stability as key differentiators.

Across engagements, this model translates into predictable outcomes: teams that retain context, scale efficiently, and maintain delivery momentum in complex environments.

“For 20 years, our focus has been on building teams that can actually integrate, adapt, and grow with our clients,” said Daniel Gumucio, Founder and CEO of AssureSoft. “In most cases, our engineers operate as an extension of the client organization, reducing friction and maintaining alignment as products evolve. That consistency comes from how we build and support our teams—through ongoing talent development and targeted investments in AI-enabled capabilities that strengthen how teams learn, communicate, and deliver.”

Recognized for Excellence in Customer Experience

In addition, AssureSoft was named Outsourcing Partner of the Year in the software category by the Business Intelligence Group as part of its Excellence in Customer Service Awards.

The award recognizes organizations that deliver measurable customer impact through innovation, service quality, and a strong customer-centric culture.

AssureSoft’s performance is reflected in consistent client outcomes:

Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 — nearly three times the B2B software benchmark

— nearly three times the B2B software benchmark Average client relationships exceeding 4 years

Over 40% of clients have expanded their engineering teams during the last year





Client feedback reinforces these results, highlighting the ability to integrate quickly, communicate clearly, and maintain consistency over time—factors that directly impact delivery quality and speed.

“We’re proud to have partnerships that span more than a decade, which reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said Daniel Gumucio. “Our commitment is to keep evolving alongside our clients and the market—adapting how we build, operate, and deliver as technology advances. As AI continues to reshape development, that means strengthening how teams collaborate, learn, and stay aligned over time.”

As organizations continue to adapt to faster development cycles and increasing complexity, AssureSoft remains focused on delivering consistent outcomes through stable, integrated teams that evolve alongside client needs.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 20 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001:2022-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

About IAOP® and IAOP Global 100

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. The organization connects the buyside, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®’s annual listing recognizing the world’s leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group , the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year, and Executive of the Year - spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable, and commercially significant discipline.

For Media Inquiries:

Catalina Soto Pizano

Senior Manager Marketing Operations

catalina.soto@assuresoft.com