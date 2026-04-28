Linkhome Holdings Inc. Signs MOU to Acquire Mortgage One Group, Accelerating Nationwide Expansion of AI Real Estate & Fintech Platform

Irvine, California, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) (“Linkhome” or the “Company”), an AI-driven real estate and fintech platform, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to acquire 100% of Mortgage One Group, a full-service direct mortgage lender.

Mortgage One Group operates with a team of approximately 30 loan officers, holds lending licenses across 18 U.S. states,with 9 currently active. and maintains 8 branch offices. As a full-service mortgage lending company, it provides a comprehensive range of loan products, including home purchase, refinancing, and construction lending, supported by a broad network of lending sources and experienced mortgage professionals.

The proposed acquisition is expected to provide Linkhome with a strong mortgage infrastructure, supporting the expansion of its AI-powered mortgage solutions and fintech-driven Cash Offer program across the United States.

By integrating Mortgage One Group’s lending platform with Linkhome’s proprietary AI technology, the Company aims to build a scalable, nationwide home financing ecosystem, with a long-term vision of expanding its services to all 50 states.

“This initiative represents a key step in our strategy to build a fully integrated AI-powered home and loan platform,” said management. “With a solid mortgage foundation and our AI capabilities, we believe we are well-positioned to transform the home financing experience and accelerate nationwide growth.”

If completed, the transaction is expected to enhance Linkhome’s ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions covering home search, financing, and transaction execution.

Important Notice Regarding the Proposed Transaction

The MOU is non-binding and subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the expected benefits of the transaction, the Company’s growth strategy, expansion plans, and future financial and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, complete due diligence, obtain required regulatory approvals, and satisfy other closing conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LHAI) is an AI-driven real estate and fintech platform focused on transforming the home buying and financing experience through technology innovation. The company is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to reshape the real estate and mortgage industries, and to introducing fintech solutions such as its Cash Offer program to improve efficiency and help more Americans achieve homeownership faster and more easily.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Tel: 800-680-9158

Email: Ir@linkhome.com