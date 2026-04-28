BitsStrategy Unveils Free AI Crypto Trading Bot for 24/7 Automated Market Opportunities

New York, NY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitsStrategy has unveiled its free AI Crypto Trading Bot, designed to help users navigate the always-open digital asset market with smarter automation and less manual effort. As crypto trading continues to operate across global time zones without pause, many users are looking for tools that can monitor market movements, respond to volatility, and support automated strategy execution around the clock.





The new BitsStrategy AI Crypto Trading Bot is built for users who want a simpler way to participate in crypto market opportunities without constantly watching charts or manually adjusting every trade decision. By combining AI-driven market analysis, quantitative strategy logic, and automated execution, BitsStrategy aims to make crypto trading automation more practical for everyday users.

How to Start Using BitsStrategy’s Free AI Crypto Trading Bot

BitsStrategy has designed the user journey around speed and simplicity. Instead of requiring users to build their own trading algorithms or understand complex technical systems, the platform allows users to start with a clear three-step process.

Step 1: Create a BitsStrategy Account

Users begin by registering an account on the BitsStrategy platform. After completing registration, they can access the platform dashboard and explore the available AI Crypto Trading Bot features.

Step 2: Select a Quantitative Trading Plan

After entering the platform, users can choose a quantitative trading plan that matches their needs. The selected plan connects users to an automated strategy model designed to analyze crypto market conditions and operate based on predefined logic.

Step 3: Activate 24/7 Automated Crypto Trading

Once the plan is activated, the AI Crypto Trading Bot begins running automatically. The system monitors market activity, identifies potential opportunities based on strategy conditions, and supports automated execution without requiring constant manual supervision.

Why a 24/7 AI Crypto Trading Bot Matters

Unlike traditional financial markets, crypto markets do not close at the end of the trading day. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets can move sharply overnight, during weekends, or while users are away from their screens. This makes crypto trading especially difficult for people who rely only on manual monitoring.

BitsStrategy’s AI Crypto Trading Bot is designed for this environment. Its purpose is not simply to add another trading tool to the market, but to help users build a more continuous trading process in a market that never stops moving.

For many traders, the challenge is not a lack of interest in crypto. The real challenge is time, attention, and consistency. A user may notice a good setup too late, react emotionally during volatility, or miss opportunities because the market moves while they are offline. BitsStrategy addresses this problem by allowing automated strategy models to remain active even when users are not manually trading.

Built for the Real Rhythm of Crypto Markets

Crypto trading is often fast, emotional, and unpredictable. Price swings can happen quickly, and market sentiment can change within minutes. In this kind of environment, delayed decisions and emotional reactions can affect trading outcomes.

BitsStrategy’s AI Crypto Trading Bot helps users approach the market with more structure. Instead of relying only on personal judgment in the moment, users can activate a strategy-driven system that follows predefined rules and responds to market conditions according to the selected plan.

This approach may be especially useful for users who want to reduce impulsive decisions. In crypto trading, fear and greed often lead users to buy too late, sell too early, or abandon a strategy during short-term volatility. Automated trading tools cannot remove market risk, but they can help create a more disciplined process.

Free AI Crypto Trading Bot Access for Beginners

BitsStrategy is making its AI Crypto Trading Bot available with a free starting option to make automated crypto trading easier to explore. For new users, this lowers the first barrier to entry and allows them to understand how automated crypto trading works before committing to a deeper platform experience.

The free access model is designed for users who want to test the practical value of automation rather than only read about it. BitsStrategy believes that intelligent trading tools should not be limited to advanced traders or technical users. A well-designed AI Crypto Trading Bot should be understandable, accessible, and useful for people who are just beginning to explore crypto automation.

The platform may appeal to users who:

Want to try a free AI Crypto Trading Bot

Need a tool that can support 24/7 crypto market monitoring

Prefer automated execution over constant manual trading

Are new to crypto trading automation

Want a more structured way to participate in digital asset markets

Are interested in AI-driven crypto trading without coding

AI Crypto Trading Is Becoming More Practical in 2026

In 2026, AI crypto trading is moving beyond hype. Users are becoming more selective about the tools they choose. They are less interested in vague promises and more focused on whether a platform can solve real trading problems: time pressure, emotional execution, market complexity, and strategy consistency.

BitsStrategy’s AI Crypto Trading Bot responds to this shift by focusing on practical automation. Rather than positioning AI as a mysterious trading shortcut, the platform uses AI and quantitative models as part of a broader automated workflow. The goal is to help users participate in the crypto market with a clearer process and less manual pressure.

This reflects a broader change in the digital asset industry. As crypto markets mature, users are looking for tools that can help them move from reactive trading to more system-based decision-making. AI Crypto Trading Bot platforms are becoming part of that transition.

Key Features of BitsStrategy’s AI Crypto Trading Bot

BitsStrategy’s free AI Crypto Trading Bot is built around usability, automation, and crypto market responsiveness. The platform emphasizes a smoother entry experience while supporting the needs of users who want more efficient market participation.

Key features include:

24/7 automated operation : Designed for crypto markets that run day and night.

: Designed for crypto markets that run day and night. Free starting access : Allows users to explore the AI Crypto Trading Bot with a lower barrier.

: Allows users to explore the AI Crypto Trading Bot with a lower barrier. No coding required : Users can begin without technical or programming experience.

: Users can begin without technical or programming experience. Quantitative strategy support : Trading logic is based on structured strategy models.

: Trading logic is based on structured strategy models. AI-driven market analysis : The system helps monitor changing market conditions.

: The system helps monitor changing market conditions. Beginner-friendly setup : A simple process makes it easier for new users to start.

: A simple process makes it easier for new users to start. Reduced manual workload: Users do not need to watch charts continuously.

A More Disciplined Way to Approach Crypto Automation

BitsStrategy views the AI Crypto Trading Bot as a tool for improving trading structure rather than a shortcut to guaranteed results. In a volatile market, discipline matters. Users need a process that can remain consistent when market conditions become stressful.

By automating parts of the trading workflow, BitsStrategy helps users reduce some of the pressure that comes from constant decision-making. The system can monitor conditions, follow strategy rules, and support execution according to the selected plan.

This does not make trading risk-free. However, it can help users move away from purely emotional trading and toward a more systematic approach.

Looking Ahead

BitsStrategy said it will continue improving its AI Crypto Trading Bot by refining strategy models, strengthening automated execution, and expanding features that support ordinary users in digital asset markets. The company sees 2026 as an important year for practical crypto automation, especially as more users look for tools that are simple, accessible, and capable of operating around the clock.

As crypto markets continue to grow and evolve, BitsStrategy aims to provide a more user-friendly path into automated crypto trading. Its free AI Crypto Trading Bot is part of that mission: helping users approach a fast-moving market with better structure, greater efficiency, and less dependence on manual monitoring.

Risk Notice

The BitsStrategy AI Crypto Trading Bot can help users improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, and support a more disciplined trading process. However, cryptocurrency trading involves risk, and no automated trading tool can guarantee profits or eliminate losses. Users should carefully consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, and market understanding before using automated trading tools.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is a digital asset trading technology platform focused on AI Crypto Trading Bot solutions and automated quantitative trading services. The platform combines artificial intelligence, strategy models, and automated execution tools to help users participate in crypto markets more efficiently. BitsStrategy is committed to making intelligent crypto trading automation easier for a wider range of users.

Media Contact:

BitsStrategy

Website: BitsStrategy.com

Email: support@bitsstrategy.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.