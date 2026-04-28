Ernest and Evelyn Rady Commit $75 Million to Scripps Health

San Diego, Ca., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady have committed $75 million to Scripps Health for Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla’s North Tower. The 8-floor inpatient building will be renamed the Rady Tower in their honor.

“Supporting the delivery of health care in the San Diego community has always been a priority for our family,” Ernest Rady said. “The physicians, nurses and employees at Scripps have a long history of providing medical services that are recognized among the best in the nation. We are proud to help extend that legacy of cutting-edge care for decades to come.”

The Radys have long been among the region’s significant philanthropists and business leaders, and their ties to medicine go back to Ernest Rady’s physician father, who was a noted obstetrician/gynecologist. As a visionary entrepreneur, Ernest Rady found business success in insurance, financial services and real estate. Through the Rady Foundation, the couple has supported a wide range of organizations and endeavors around San Diego County that have greatly benefited the community.

“All of us at Scripps are grateful to Ernest and Evelyn Rady for their immense generosity and commitment to our community,” said Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “Their gift continues the spirit of philanthropy established by Ellen Browning Scripps more than 100 years ago when she founded Scripps Memorial Hospital and Scripps Metabolic Clinic.”

The tower, which opened 10 months ago, features comprehensive mother-baby services, advanced technology operating rooms and spacious private patient rooms designed for premier care, in an environment specifically designed to provide a healing and personalized patient experience while fostering greater efficiency among staff members and employees.

The Rady Tower offers spacious private patient rooms that allow for the most advanced, lifesaving equipment and care. The design was driven by evidence-based principles and shaped with input from physicians, nurses, leadership, architects and support staff who provided guidance on best practices for patient care.

“The support that we receive from the community enables Scripps to deliver world-class care to every patient who comes to us,” said John Engle, Scripps corporate vice president and chief development officer. “It is essential that our hospitals grow with our communities, and generous donations like this one from the Radys will ensure that continues for decades to come.”

As the latest addition to Scripps La Jolla, Rady Tower is part of a visionary 25-year master plan, unveiled in 2010, that has transformed the campus into the region’s premier medical center. Earlier additions included the neighboring Prebys Cardiovascular Institute tower, the Scripps Clinic John R. Anderson V Medical Pavilion, a centralized energy plant and a five-floor parking structure.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 650,000 patients annually through the dedication of more than 3,500 affiliated physicians and nearly 18,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, more than 70 outpatient and specialty care locations, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research and is the only health system in the region with two level 1 trauma centers. With highly respected graduate medical education programs at all five hospital campuses, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked seven times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Premier. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s best, and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.

Attachment