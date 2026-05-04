Scripps Cancer Center Leader Receives National Accolade

San Diego, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Radium Society (ARS) presented its 2026 Gold Medal Award to Scripps Cancer Center Medical Director Thomas Buchholz, M.D., at its annual meeting May 2 in Newport Beach, Calif.

The Gold Medal Award is the organization’s highest honor for a member who has made significant contributions to the field of oncology in the areas of clinical practice, science and education, as well as for outstanding service to the ARS.

Founded in 1916, the ARS is the nation’s oldest medical society devoted to the study and treatment of cancer. As a multidisciplinary organization, its members include leaders in radiation oncology, surgical oncology, medical oncology and related fields.

Physician colleagues from across the country who nominated Dr. Buchholz for the honor cited his outstanding achievements as a breast cancer radiation oncologist, researcher and scholar. They noted his pioneering accomplishments in advancing the field of breast cancer care, his dedication to mentorship and his team-focused leadership at some of the nation’s elite cancer centers and clinical research programs.

Clinical leadership

Since 2018 Dr. Buchholz has been responsible for directing, planning and coordinating all patient care activities at Scripps Cancer Center, where he also maintains a part-time clinical practice as a Scripps Clinic physician. Additionally, he serves as chief scientific officer of Scripps Health, overseeing clinical trials and research studies for cancer and other diseases.

Dr. Buchholz has more than 30 years of experience in radiation oncology, spanning patient care, research, teaching and administrative leadership. Before joining Scripps, he spent 20 years at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where his roles included physician-in-chief, executive vice president, provost and department chair of radiation oncology. He initiated early techniques that are now standard for monitoring tumor response to chemotherapy in breast cancer patients. He also co-founded the world’s first inflammatory breast cancer clinic in Houston, and later introduced the first such clinic in San Diego.

Dr. Buchholz began his career with the U.S. Air Force, where he developed the first brachytherapy and stereotactic radiation programs for the Department of Defense.

Research and education

His research in breast cancer has been published in approximately 400 peer-reviewed journal articles, along with nearly 100 editorials and 40 book chapters. Dr. Buchholz previously served as editor-in-chief of the oncology journal Breast Diseases: A Yearbook Quarterly and is included among Scholar GPS’ list of the top 100 international breast cancer lifetime scholars. He was also co-chair of the Breast Cancer Steering Committee of the National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trial Network.

Dr. Buchholz has contributed significantly to professional education, with his frequent presentations at national meetings held by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society for Clinical Oncology and others. For decades he has mentored clinical residents, fellows and researchers, and has served as a visiting professor at numerous institutions. He also held teaching positions at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Service to ARS

Additionally, Dr. Buchholz has a long history of service to the ARS, most notably serving as the society’s president in 2013. He has also been a presenter or panelist at more than 12 ARS annual meetings. His other roles with the ARS have included chair of the scientific program committee, course director, moderator and abstract reviewer. In 1991 Dr. Buchholz received the society’s young oncologist essay award. He is a fellow of the ARS, ASTRO and the American College of Radiology.

Dr. Buchholz graduated cum laude from Bucknell University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University, where he won the top medical graduate award and served as class president. Dr. Buchholz completed his residency and fellowship training at the University of Washington Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and the National Board of Medical Examiners.

Scripps Cancer Center is a comprehensive and clinically integrated cancer care program with locations across San Diego County. It offers a full range of advanced cancer treatment options, delivered by multidisciplinary teams that are subspecialized by cancer type. Scripps Cancer Center is actively involved in clinical and translational research, offers multiple fellowship programs and continuing medical education forums and provides an array of cancer patient support services.

Dr. Buchholz has led the expansion of Scripps Cancer Center in a number of areas. This includes adoption of digital pathology tools to diagnose tissue samples and use of new theranostics imaging technology to individualize care for each patient at the molecular level. He has also overseen the growth of Scripps’ various cancer fellowship training programs and continuing medical education courses.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of more than 3,500 affiliated physicians and nearly 18,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, more than 70 outpatient and specialty locations, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research and is the only health system in the region with two level 1 trauma centers. With highly respected graduate medical education programs at all five hospital campuses, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked seven times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Premier. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s best, and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.

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