Corza Medical Reaffirms Commitment to Gut Sutures Amid Changing Market Landscape

BOULDER, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a leading global medical technology company, today reaffirmed its commitment to the Gut suture category, ensuring surgeons continue to have access to the materials they rely on given the recent changes in the global gut suture market.

At a time when supply in the Gut suture market is becoming more limited, Corza Medical is investing in and expanding its portfolio to support the clinical community who continue to experience clinical value and trusted performance in Gut sutures.

“Gut sutures have been trusted for decades and have a long history of use across multiple specialties due to their handling characteristics, absorption profiles, and trusted performance the surgeons know and rely on,” said John Roy, senior vice president and general manager, Wound Closure at Corza Medical. “While options in the market are being limited, Corza remains committed and is investing in its Gut suture portfolio to support surgeons’ preferences.”

Trust in Surgeons’ Choices

Corza Medical has spent time listening to the clinical community and understanding its evolving needs. The company remains committed to respecting surgeons’ choices and providing consistent, reliable support while ensuring they can access the products they prefer without compromise or the need to settle for alternatives.

Gut suture, including Plain, Express, and Chromic Gut options, have a long history of use for general soft tissue approximation and/or ligation, across a range of specialties including dermatology, plastic and reconstructive, ENT, oral and maxillofacial surgery, hand surgery, gynecology, urology, gastrointestinal surgeries and ophthalmology, where clinically appropriate and consistent with product labeling. In pediatric surgery, absorbable suture selection is guided by patient factors, tissue type, and clinical judgment. Gut sutures have been used in these specialties for many years, reflecting established surgical practice and clinician experience.

Proven Clinical Applications

Gut sutures remain widely used because of several key characteristics:

Designed for delicate applications such as the oral mucosa and soft tissue closures, with options for extended absorption rates when required

Pliability, supporting efficient handling during procedures

Widely used across facial, cosmetic, and other soft tissue procedures





Transition to Corza Gut Sutures

Corza Medical works with healthcare providers to develop customized proposals based on their current wound closure portfolios and provide alternative product codes to those discontinued codes to help clinicians identify comparable options without changing materials or surgical technique. Surgeons and procurement teams interested in learning more about Corza’s gut sutures or requesting a proposal can visit www.corza.com or contact Corza Medical at 1-877-991-1110.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

Gut sutures should be used in accordance with product labeling including specific indications, contraindications, and warnings. Clinicians should review available evidence and product labeling prior to use. Learn more at www.corza.com.



Media Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

Global Communications

Corza Medical

media@corza.com

