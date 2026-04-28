Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Highlighted by 24% Loan Growth Year Over Year

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced a net loss of $336,000 for the first quarter of 2026. This compared to a net loss of $1.23 million in the preceding quarter, and a net loss of $958,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth drove improved operating results compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period. All financial results are unaudited.

“We are energized with the momentum building across our franchise this quarter as we make measurable progress toward sustained profitability,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO. “Loan growth has been robust, and our strategy of front-loading asset generation in the first and second quarters — including selectively acquiring jumbo mortgage loans at attractive premiums — is tracking to plan. Alongside that growth, we remain equally focused on deposit generation and improving our funding mix.

“On the talent front, we have made meaningful additions to our team,” Ali continued. “Our first two relationship managers in years joined the Walnut Creek team during the first quarter and are already making an impact. Their combined depth of experience in commercial banking and relationship management strengthens our ability to serve clients at the highest level. Additions like these are a direct reflection of the foundation we are building and the kind of talent we intend to keep attracting. We are making deliberate progress toward sustained profitability and remain focused on strengthening our funding base and building the foundation for durable earnings power. We are encouraged by the traction to date and confident in the road ahead.

“One of the highlights of the quarter was the successful completion of our $16.1 million private placement of common shares. This capital raise strengthens our balance sheet and positions us to accelerate our growth initiatives. The Bay Area banking landscape continues to evolve, as ongoing consolidation has created meaningful market gaps that we believe Gateway Bank is well-positioned to fill. We will deploy this capital deliberately, with a clear focus on profitability and long-term franchise value. Our team is committed to that work, and we remain determined to establish Gateway Bank as a leading community bank in the Bay Area,” said Ali.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net interest income increased 21.4% to $1.51 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.25 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased 22.1% compared to $1.24 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The Bank reported a net loss of $336,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $1.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and a net loss of $958,000 for the first quarter of 2025.

Total revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income, increased 22.3% to $1.53 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.25 million in the preceding quarter and increased 28.2% compared to $1.20 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 2.23% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 2.10% in the preceding quarter and 1.91% in the first quarter a year ago. The 13 basis point increase in net interest margin during the first quarter was due to an improved cost of funds and stable earning asset yields compared to the linked quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased 24.6% to $1.87 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.47 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 9.5% when compared to $2.06 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Average assets for the quarter totaled $273.3 million, an increase of $30.2 million, or 12.4% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $15.9 million, or 6.2% from the year ago quarter. Total assets increased $26.1 million, or 10.0% to $286.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $260.5 million at December 31, 2025, and increased $28.9 million, or 11.2% compared to 257.6 million at March 31, 2025.

Average total gross loans for the first quarter of 2026 increased $18.7 million, or 9.6% to $212.7 million, compared to $194.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and increased $23.8 million, or 12.6% from $188.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Total loans at March 31, 2026, increased 8.2% during the quarter to $232.7 million from $215.1 million at December 31, 2025, and increased 23.8% compared to $187.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Average first quarter 2026 total deposits grew $2.19 million, or 1.1% to $204.5 million, from $202.4 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 11.1% from $230.1 million in the first quarter of a year ago. Total deposits decreased nominally to $202.3 million, at March 31, 2026, compared to $203.0 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $28.7 million, or 12.4% compared to $231.0 million at March 31, 2025.

The Bank recorded a $3,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $9,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $92,000 provision in the first quarter of 2025.

Allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 1.09% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.18% at December 31, 2025, and 1.36% at March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans totaled $5.76 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $5.88 million at December 31, 2025, and $2.29 million a year ago.

There were no net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2026, or in the prior quarter or year ago quarter.

The Bank’s capital levels remained above the threshold for well-capitalized institutions with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 14.59% at March 31, 2026.





During the first quarter, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of its relocated Walnut Creek branch at 1801 N. California Blvd, Suite 101. The full-service location sits just a block from the Walnut Creek BART station, across from the business district, and offers parking beneath the building. “This new location in Walnut Creek gives us a better home base in a market we’ve been committed to for years,” said Ali. “The move puts us closer to our clients, and we think that proximity matters. We are excited to deepen the relationships we’ve already built here and continue supporting the region’s growth from this new space.”

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland’s Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Gateway Bank, FSB Balance Sheets Unaudited Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 Mar 31 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks 1,828,608 1,629,783 1,285,211 1,940,726 1,810,092 Fed funds sold 128,881 - - - - Interest bearing deposits with banks 16,054,308 9,150,342 15,358,735 22,126,902 26,481,238 Total cash and equivalents 18,011,797 10,780,125 16,643,946 24,067,628 28,291,330 Investment securities, AFS 27,456,099 27,839,840 30,557,274 33,164,921 34,836,163 FHLB Stock and Other Investments 2,061,200 2,061,200 2,061,200 2,061,200 1,732,500 1-4 family residential 161,339,952 161,718,113 134,471,362 140,800,113 147,529,395 Multifamily residential 21,624,467 12,935,464 13,002,960 9,334,581 9,391,317 Non-farm, non-residential real estate 45,360,554 36,071,404 28,854,756 29,032,759 27,683,863 Commercial and industrial 4,356,480 4,366,320 3,134,343 3,279,098 3,357,502 Consumer and other - 410 59 342 10 Loans, net of unearned income 232,681,453 215,091,711 179,463,480 182,446,893 187,962,087 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans (2,543,007 ) (2,540,065 ) (2,531,061 ) (2,520,472 ) (2,559,090 ) Total loans, net 230,138,446 212,551,646 176,932,419 179,926,421 185,402,997 Premises and equipment, net 800,400 695,171 602,114 366,162 251,852 Accrued interest receivable 1,231,367 1,162,055 1,156,714 1,227,080 1,325,751 Other assets 6,830,271 5,376,047 5,073,847 5,372,032 5,760,991 Total Assets $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514 $ 246,185,444 $ 257,601,584 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 8,365,308 9,641,094 9,165,121 8,243,872 7,664,830 Interest bearing demand deposits 5,787,575 6,793,724 7,025,056 5,767,092 6,705,335 Savings and Money Market Deposits 26,064,932 27,470,224 19,978,923 20,844,299 18,840,172 Time Deposits - Retail 150,125,894 147,156,815 159,529,226 167,156,792 179,871,700 Time Deposits - Wholesale 11,972,512 11,968,456 11,964,400 17,959,411 17,953,955 Total Deposits 202,316,221 203,030,313 207,662,726 219,971,466 231,035,992 Borrowings 43,000,000 33,000,000 - - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,871,641 2,346,532 2,380,514 2,741,604 2,589,898 Total Liabilities 249,187,862 238,376,845 210,043,240 222,713,070 233,625,890 Equity Preferred Stock - - - - - Common stock 53,763,103 26,991,436 26,991,436 26,991,436 26,991,436 Capital surplus 24,665,279 35,972,894 35,962,369 35,962,369 35,962,369 Retained earnings (38,216,587 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,534,270 ) (2,658,504 ) (2,981,990 ) (3,364,208 ) (3,688,372 ) Net Income (335,807 ) (3,884,465 ) (2,655,419 ) (1,785,101 ) (957,617 ) Total Equity 37,341,718 22,089,239 22,984,274 23,472,374 23,975,694 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514 $ 246,185,444 $ 257,601,584





Gateway Bank, FSB Quarterly Income Statements Unaudited Quarter Ended Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 Mar 31 2025 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans 2,907,033 2,682,155 2,602,415 2,562,996 2,724,726 Dividends on FHLB stock 97,379 40,970 38,439 32,181 39,040 Interest on federal funds sold 283 208 3,447 2,036 30,986 Interest on deposits with banks 217,706 118,893 189,417 253,223 248,615 Investment securities - AFS 257,941 277,750 332,268 367,675 369,666 Total Interest Income 3,480,342 3,119,976 3,165,986 3,218,111 3,413,033 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,453 1,651 1,215 785 862 Savings and money market deposits 159,637 146,900 122,160 98,936 84,479 Retail time deposits 1,382,261 1,464,269 1,661,229 1,754,029 1,911,630 Wholesale time deposits 114,287 116,736 145,127 178,729 176,825 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 1,657,638 1,729,556 1,929,731 2,032,479 2,173,796 Interest expense on borrowings 309,921 144,463 - - - Total Interest Expense 1,967,559 1,874,019 1,929,731 2,032,479 2,173,796 Net Interest Income 1,512,783 1,245,957 1,236,255 1,185,632 1,239,237 Provision for credit losses 2,942 9,004 10,589 (38,619 ) 91,762 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,509,841 1,236,953 1,225,666 1,224,251 1,147,475 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 3,188 3,222 2,994 5,269 8,137 Loan servicing fees & MSR valuation 720 (12,209 ) (37,304 ) (27,567 ) (25,020 ) Other noninterest income 16,870 16,565 16,810 23,917 (25,747 ) Total Non Interest Income 20,778 7,578 (17,500 ) 1,619 (42,630 ) Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,059,563 1,335,580 1,120,524 1,072,994 1,096,917 Occupancy 153,832 174,937 292,661 241,429 238,297 Other noninterest expense 653,031 963,059 665,299 738,131 727,248 Total Non Interest Expense 1,866,426 2,473,576 2,078,484 2,052,554 2,062,462 Income (Loss) Before Taxes (335,807 ) (1,229,045 ) (870,318 ) (826,684 ) (957,617 ) Income taxes - - - 800 - Net Income (Loss) (335,807 ) (1,229,045 ) (870,318 ) (827,484 ) (957,617 )





Gateway Bank, FSB Quarterly Financial Highlights Unaudited For The Quarter Ended

($ in Thousands) Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025 Jun 30 2025 Mar 31 2025 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 1,513 $ 1,246 $ 1,236 $ 1,186 $ 1,239 Provision for credit losses 3 9 11 (39 ) 92 Non-interest income 21 8 (18 ) 2 (43 ) Non-interest expense 1,866 2,474 2,078 2,053 2,062 Net income (336 ) (1,229 ) (870 ) (827 ) (958 ) PERFORMANCE RATIOS Yield on loans 5.48 % 5.52 % 5.71 % 5.58 % 5.78 % Yield on earning assets 5.19 % 5.20 % 5.32 % 5.21 % 5.37 % Cost of funds 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.57 % 3.65 % 3.83 % Net interest margin 2.23 % 2.10 % 2.10 % 1.91 % 1.91 % CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.94 % 8.38 % 9.74 % 9.41 % 9.18 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio 14.59 % 10.18 % 10.65 % 10.58 % 10.59 % ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Allowance for credit losses on loans 2,543 2,540 2,531 2,520 2,559 Non-performing loans 5,757 5,877 4,039 3,040 2,286 ACL to total loans 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.41 % 1.38 % 1.36 % ACL to non-performing loans 44 % 43 % 63 % 83 % 112 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, gross $ 232,681 $ 215,092 $ 179,463 $ 182,447 $ 187,962 Total assets 286,530 260,466 233,028 246,185 257,602 Deposits 202,316 203,030 207,663 219,971 231,036 FHLB Advances 43,000 33,000 - - - Total equity 37,342 22,089 22,984 23,472 23,975 Loan to deposit ratio 115.0 % 105.9 % 86.4 % 82.9 % 81.4 % QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans, gross $ 212,719 $ 194,060 $ 182,190 $ 183,889 $ 188,877 Earning assets 266,442 236,773 234,217 243,567 250,921 Total assets 273,297 243,104 240,555 249,954 257,436 Deposits 204,549 202,358 214,611 223,431 230,117 FHLB Advances 34,000 15,565 - - - Total equity 32,128 22,768 23,295 23,731 24,424





Contact:

Mukhtar Ali

(510) 813-8582

Mukhtar.Ali@gatewayfsb.com