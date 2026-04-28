Rush Street Interactive Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

- Record Quarterly Revenue of $370.4 Million, up 41% Year-over-Year -

- Record Quarterly Net Income of $26.2 Million, up 134% Year-over-Year -

- Record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $60.2 Million, up 81% Year-over-Year -

- Monthly-Active-User Growth of 62% in North American Online Casino Markets -

- Raising Full Year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue was $370.4 million, a new quarterly record and an increase of 41%, compared to $262.4 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Net income was $26.2 million, a new quarterly record and an increase of 134%, compared to $11.2 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $60.2 million, a new quarterly record and an increase of 81%, compared to $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2025.

was $60.2 million, a new quarterly record and an increase of 81%, compared to $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted sales and marketing expense 1 was $46.2 million, representing 12.5% of revenue.

was $46.2 million, representing 12.5% of revenue. Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) totaled approximately 839,000, an increase of 51% compared to the first quarter of 2025. MAUs in North America were approximately 296,000, an increase of 46% year-over-year, driven by 62% year-over-year growth in online casino markets. MAUs in Latin America (which includes Mexico) were approximately 543,000, an increase of 54% year-over-year.

Average Revenue per Monthly Active User (“ARPMAU”) in the United States and Canada was $317 during the first quarter of 2026 while ARPMAU in Latin America was $54.

____________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about this non-GAAP financial measure and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for any applicable reconciliation of the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measure.



Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of results, setting new records once again for revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA.”

“The continued acceleration we've seen in revenue and player growth is particularly exciting. We've now achieved accelerating year-over-year player growth in each of the last four quarters, reflecting the strength in our business. In our North American online casino markets, MAUs grew an impressive 62%, surpassing the 51% growth we achieved in the fourth quarter of 2025. We also achieved record first-time depositors this quarter while maintaining disciplined marketing spend, showcasing our expanding brand awareness and the efficiency we've built into our customer acquisition and retention model. These results validate the customer-centric approach that has consistently driven our performance. The systematic enhancements we've made throughout the entire player journey have created a compounding dynamic where strong acquisition brings high-quality players, effective retention keeps them engaged, and exceptional experiences drive value.”

“Looking ahead, we have tremendous confidence in our trajectory. We're executing well, growing our player base rapidly and profitably, and preparing for an exciting new market launch in Alberta. We remain committed to delivering exceptional player experiences while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Guidance

The Company is raising its Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026.

Revenue for full year 2026 is now expected to be in the range of $1,490 and $1,540 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 36%.

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2026 is now expected to be in the range of $230 and $250 million, representing year-over-year growth of 50% to 63%.

These guidance ranges reflect our confidence in the underlying strength of our business, while incorporating prudent assumptions about market maturation and competitive dynamics. Additional assumptions include that (i) only operations in live jurisdictions as of today’s date and the expected July 2026 launch of Alberta are included, and (ii) RSI continues to operate in markets in which it is live today under similar tax structures, including the temporary emergency 16% tax decree in Colombia.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

RSI will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results today at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Central Time). A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-444-1612 (Toll Free) or 1-206-407-3770 (Local). For international callers, please reference https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers . The conference call access code is 722298233.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call may be accessed on RSI’s website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com, along with a copy of this press release and an investor slide presentation. The audio webcast and investor slide presentation will be available on RSI’s investor relations website until at least May 28, 2026.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2025 EGR LatAm Awards Operator of the Year – North LatAm, the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below. RSI believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding RSI’s results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by its public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

By providing full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the comparable GAAP measure and the applicable adjustments and other amounts that would be necessary for such a reconciliation, and certain of these amounts are outside of RSI’s control and may be subject to high variability or complexity. Preparation of such reconciliations would also require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort. RSI provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, RSI cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. RSI provides a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with RSI’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted herein. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

RSI defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, adjustments for certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.

RSI defines Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses as RSI’s GAAP operating costs and expenses adjusted to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.

RSI defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations, adjusted for the reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding is defined as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation, adjusted for the assumed conversion of the non-controlling interest’s Rush Street Interactive, LP Class A units to Class A common stock of RSI on a one-to-one-basis and incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units not otherwise included in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation.

RSI includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management uses them to evaluate RSI’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful information on RSI’s past financial and operating performance, enable comparison of financial results from period-to-period where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by RSI’s management in operating our business. Management also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Key Metrics

RSI provides certain key metrics, including MAUs and ARPMAU, in this press release. RSI defines MAUs as the number of unique users per month who have placed at least one real-money bet across one or more of our online casino, poker, or online sports betting offerings, and it defines ARPMAU as average revenue for the applicable period divided by the average MAUs for the same period.

The numbers RSI uses to calculate MAUs and ARPMAU are based on internal RSI data. While these numbers are based on what RSI believes to be reasonable judgments and estimates of its customer base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement with respect to RSI’s online offerings across its customer base. Such challenges and limitations may also affect RSI’s understanding of certain details of its business. In addition, RSI’s key metrics and related estimates, including the definitions and calculations of the same, may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly-titled metrics of its competitors due to differences in operations, offerings, methodology and access to information. RSI regularly reviews, and may adjust its processes for calculating, its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," “propose”, "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI’s future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or profitability (whether on a GAAP or non-GAAP basis), currency fluctuations, RSI’s strategic plans and focus, anticipated launches or withdrawals of RSI’s current or new offerings in existing or future jurisdictions, player growth and engagement, product initiatives, outcomes of current or future regulatory developments and the objectives of management for future operations. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: changes in applicable laws and regulations, applicable taxes and tax rates; RSI’s ability to manage and sustain growth; RSI’s ability to execute its business plan, meet its projections and obtain relevant market access and/or gaming licenses; unanticipated product or service delays; new or competitive products offered by RSI’s competitors; general economic and market conditions impacting the demand for RSI’s products and services; economic and market conditions in the gaming, entertainment and leisure industry in the markets in which RSI operates; the potential adverse effects of general economic conditions, inflation and interest rates and unemployment on RSI’s liquidity, operations and personnel; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Johnson

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investor Contact:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com

Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue $ 370,361 $ 262,407 Operating costs and expenses Costs of revenue 238,196 170,883 Sales and marketing 47,392 42,139 General and administrative 31,268 24,972 Depreciation and amortization 10,727 9,491 Total operating costs and expenses 327,583 247,485 Income from operations 42,778 14,922 Other income Interest income, net 2,999 1,699 Change in tax receivable agreement liability — (345 ) Total other income 2,999 1,354 Income before income taxes 45,777 16,276 Income tax expense 19,566 5,065 Net income 26,211 11,211 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 17,141 5,892 Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $ 9,070 $ 5,319 Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 102,185,221 93,850,707 Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 106,853,552 234,292,159





Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income $ 26,211 $ 11,211 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 2,161 4,527 Comprehensive income 28,372 15,738 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 18,500 8,555 Comprehensive income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $ 9,872 $ 7,183





Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 26,211 $ 11,211 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 10,727 9,491 Share-based compensation expense 6,691 8,813 Deferred income taxes 3,330 100 Noncash lease expense 265 224 Change in tax receivable agreement liability — 345 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Players’ receivables (10,705 ) (1,449 ) Due from affiliates 740 (2,832 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,021 ) (35 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,591 ) 4,415 Players’ liabilities (533 ) (1,571 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,114 28,712 Cash flows from investing activities Internally developed software costs (7,964 ) (6,831 ) Acquisition of gaming licenses (710 ) (61 ) Acquisition of other intangible assets (285 ) (276 ) Purchases of property and equipment (252 ) (161 ) Acquisition of developed technology — (225 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,211 ) (7,554 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for employee taxes related to shares withheld (22,686 ) (20,366 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (415 ) (1,650 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 405 — Repurchase of Class A Common Stock — (5,162 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,696 ) (27,178 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,897 5,274 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,896 ) (746 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period 340,504 232,756 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 331,608 $ 232,010





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified operating lease liabilities $ — $ 93 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified finance lease liabilities $ 104 $ 3,085 Allocation of equity and non-controlling interests upon changes in RSILP ownership $ 2,539 $ 3,224 Shares withheld for employee taxes in Other Current Liabilities $ 7,783 $ 3,805 Investing activities in Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 2,895 $ 2,759 Re-issuance of treasury stock under the equity compensation plan $ 7,634 $ — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 9,100 $ 3,067 Cash paid for interest $ 213 $ 236





Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2026

2025

Net income $ 26,211 $ 11,211 Interest income, net (2,999 ) (1,699 ) Income tax expense 19,566 5,065 Depreciation and amortization 10,727 9,491 Share-based compensation expense 6,691 8,813 Change in tax receivable agreement liability — 345 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,196 $ 33,226





Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

GAAP operating costs and expenses: Costs of revenue $ 238,196 $ 170,883 Sales and marketing 47,392 42,139 General and administrative 31,268 24,972 Depreciation and amortization 10,727 9,491 Total operating costs and expenses $ 327,583 $ 247,485 Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments: Costs of revenue1 $ (70 ) $ (63 ) Sales and marketing1 (1,161 ) (3,324 ) General and administrative1 (5,460 ) (5,426 ) Depreciation and amortization — — Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments $ (6,691 ) $ (8,813 ) Adjusted operating costs and expenses: Costs of revenue $ 238,126 $ 170,820 Sales and marketing 46,231 38,815 General and administrative 25,808 19,546 Depreciation and amortization 10,727 9,491 Total adjusted operating costs and expenses $ 320,892 $ 238,672

1 Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expense Adjustments include Share-based compensation expense.





Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Adjusted net income Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic $ 9,070 $ 5,319 Effect of diluted securities: Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests — 5,892 Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted 9,070 11,211 Adjustments: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 17,141 — Share-based compensation expense 6,691 8,813 Change in tax receivable agreement liability — 345 Adjusted net income $ 32,902 $ 20,369 Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 102,185,221 93,850,707 Adjustments: Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units 4,668,331 6,376,325 Conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares — 134,065,127 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 106,853,552 234,292,159 Adjustments: Conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares(1) 129,179,570 — Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding 236,033,122 234,292,159 Adjusted earnings per share Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.09

(1) Adjusted net income includes the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests that is not otherwise included in net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted. Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding includes the assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares that is not otherwise included in Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted.





Rush Street Interactive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 330,557 $ 336,256 Restricted cash 1,051 4,248 Players’ receivables 26,600 15,859 Due from affiliates 19,207 19,947 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,742 30,481 Total current assets 415,157 406,791 Intangible assets, net 78,397 76,436 Property and equipment, net 7,111 7,740 Operating lease assets 2,754 3,056 Deferred tax assets, net 167,297 157,862 Other assets 6,569 6,627 Total assets $ 677,285 $ 658,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,742 $ 41,585 Accrued expenses 80,998 81,514 Players’ liabilities 47,212 47,669 Other current liabilities 41,084 39,506 Total current liabilities 212,036 210,274 Tax receivable agreement liability, non-current 132,142 128,819 Other non-current liabilities 14,551 15,928 Total liabilities 358,729 355,021 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 103,184,195 and 100,691,255 shares issued as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 103,184,195 and 99,958,236 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 10 10 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 129,049,014 and 129,609,532 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 13 13 Treasury stock, at cost; nil and 733,019 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively — (3,177 ) Additional paid-in capital 250,354 251,579 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,300 1,431 Accumulated deficit (93,551 ) (102,621 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. 159,126 147,235 Non-controlling interests 159,430 156,256 Total stockholders’ equity 318,556 303,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 677,285 $ 658,512



