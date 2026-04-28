ARCPOINT ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER 

Greenville, South Carolina, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) reports that Felix Mirando has resigned as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective immediately. The Company wishes Mr. Mirando all the best in his future endeavors.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) operates a technology platform connecting healthcare service providers such as independent collection sites, diagnostic laboratories and telehealth providers into an integrated, direct-to-consumer, cash-based healthcare ecosystem. The platform provides end-to-end technology infrastructure for consumer diagnostic test ordering, specimen collection scheduling, laboratory routing, and electronic result delivery.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Adam Ho, CFO & Director

Phone: (604) 329 1009

E-mail: adamantcommunications@gmail.com



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