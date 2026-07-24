ARCPOINT PROVIDES LEADERSHIP UPDATE

GREENVILLE, South Carolina, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) announces today that Peter Kendall has stepped down as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, having completed his mandate and delivered his assessment and recommendations to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kendall was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer on June 9, 2026 for an initial 90-day term to work with the Board and management to assess the Company’s business model, its MyARCpointLabs (“MAPL”) technology platform, commercial relationships, assets and strategic direction, and to provide recommendations to the Board on commercial and financial paths forward. The Board is now considering those recommendations as it determines the Company’s next steps.

The Board thanks Mr. Kendall for his contributions to the Company and will seek to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer as soon as practically possible.

As announced on June 9, 2026, the Company agreed to grant 4,000,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Kendall. In connection with the conclusion of his engagement, the number of RSUs granted has been pro-rated to reflect the portion of the 90-day term served, and has accordingly been reduced from 4,000,000 to 2,000,000 RSUs. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one Class A Subordinate Voting Share of the Company upon vesting, which is scheduled to occur on the date that is 12 months following June 9, 2026. RSU grants are under the Company’s omnibus security-based compensation plan and are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or the “Exchange”), available capacity under the plan, applicable participant limits and other requirements of TSXV Policy 4.4, applicable securities laws and, if required, disinterested shareholder approval. Mr. Kendall will also continue to provide advisory consulting services to the Company, maintaining his eligibility under the plan pending vesting of the RSUs.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a healthcare technology company that owns and develops MAPL, a multi-tenant software platform for clinical lab ordering, scheduling and results delivery used by laboratories, collection sites and other healthcare service providers in the United States. ARCpoint’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ARC”.

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Adam Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 329-1009

E-mail: adamantcommunications@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Board’s consideration of Mr. Kendall’s recommendations and its determination of the Company’s next steps; the continuation of Mr. Kendall’s involvement with the Company in a consulting capacity; the grant, vesting and settlement of the RSUs; and the receipt of any required acceptances, approvals or capacity in respect of the RSUs.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that TSXV acceptance may not be obtained or may be subject to conditions; that the RSUs may not be granted, vest or settle as contemplated; that available capacity under the Company’s omnibus security-based compensation plan may be insufficient; that any required disinterested shareholder approval may not be obtained; that Mr. Kendall’s consulting arrangement may not continue as contemplated; that the Board may not identify or implement a commercially viable path forward on the timeline expected or at all; and that the Company’s financial condition, financing needs or available resources may affect its ability to execute its plans.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.