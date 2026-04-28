BrandJet AI Launches Artemis, a GTM Automation Agent That Manages the Full Sales Workflow End-to-End





SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandJet AI announces the full launch of Artemis, an AI sales automation agent embedded natively inside the BrandJet platform, giving go-to-market teams a single conversational interface to manage the entire outreach workflow from lead discovery and campaign execution to inbox management, revenue intelligence, and performance analysis.

The average B2B revenue team now runs five or more disconnected tools to execute a single outreach campaign, while research indicates that more than 30 percent of a sales representative’s week is spent on tool switching, data entry, and manual coordination rather than selling. BrandJet AI was built around the premise that this coordination burden is a core operational challenge in modern GTM systems.

Artemis was developed to consolidate these fragmented workflows into a unified operational environment. Unlike AI chatbot layers added onto existing outreach platforms as secondary features, Artemis is integrated directly into BrandJet’s live workspace data, including active campaigns, lead lists, inbox conversations, brand mentions, and account-level analytics. The system checks live account context before every response and acts based on current workspace activity.

Sales operators can use Artemis to receive daily campaign briefings, identify campaigns requiring attention, surface warm inbox replies, and monitor buying signals. Within the same conversational interface, teams can also build multi-channel sales engagement sequences, conduct natural language lead searches across BrandJet’s B2B database, draft prospect replies, and analyze campaign performance without switching platforms.

“Artems is a step in the right direction of where growth and sales systems are headed: headless, consolidated, and flexible across an entire stack. There’s no reason to switch between three different tools when Artemis comprehensively replaces that with a single prompt.” — said Marsad Aurangzeb, Founder, BrandJet AI

That consolidation runs across the full operational surface of B2B sales engagement. Artemis translates plain language campaign descriptions into structured outreach sequences covering channels, follow-up logic, lead targeting, and launch configuration. It converts natural language buyer descriptions into database filters, runs searches against BrandJet’s lead database, and returns actionable results without requiring users to touch a query builder or settings panel. For inbox management, it surfaces warm reply identification, follow-up timing recommendations, and drafted responses that keep high-potential conversations from going cold. The platform accepts typed prompts, voice input, screenshots, CSVs, PDFs, and images, built for the way revenue operators actually work across a day.

Artemis runs on a deliberate trust architecture. Before every response it checks live workspace context, explains its reasoning in plain language, and requires human confirmation before executing any irreversible action. Teams run it on BrandJet credits by default, or connect a supported third-party model provider through a bring-your-own-key configuration. Persistent conversation history scoped by brand means Artemis compounds context over time: daily briefings deepen into campaign-level pattern recognition, and the intelligence it surfaces grows more precise the longer a team uses it.

The launch marks a concrete move in BrandJet AI’s argument that the next generation of GTM automation software is not defined by adding features to existing point solutions. Revenue intelligence and signal-based selling both require closing the gap between identifying an opportunity and acting on it. Every tool handoff in that gap is a deal that cools. Artemis removes the handoffs.

About BrandJet AI

BrandJet AI launched in September 2025 and serves GTM teams and agencies across SaaS, financial services, and professional services. The platform combines multi-channel sales engagement across email, LinkedIn, X, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram with social listening, AI search monitoring across platforms including ChatGPT and Gemini, a B2B lead database, CRM pipelines, and a unified inbox. Artemis is available now to all BrandJet users. Users can learn more at BrandJet AI .

Contact

Founder

Marsad Aurangzeb

BrandJet AI

marsad@brandjet.ai