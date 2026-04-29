Nasdaq Copenhagen

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 29 April 2026



New share buyback programme

The bank’s board of directors has today decided to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 400 million as part of the ordinary allocation of profit for the 2026 financial year.

The new share buyback programme will be launched when the current DKK 500 million share buyback programme finishes.

The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank’s distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

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