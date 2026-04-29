KPN delivers solid start to the year

 | Source: Koninklijke KPN N.V. Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%)
  • Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%)
  • Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband  (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital
  • KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes
  • KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide
  • On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook


Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2026 Results
29/04/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N

Attachment


Attachments

KPN Q1 2026 Press release
GlobeNewswire

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