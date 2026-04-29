KPN delivers solid start to the year

- Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%)
- Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%)
- Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k)
- Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital
- KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes
- KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide
- On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2026 Results
29/04/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment