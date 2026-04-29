Bitget lists Pharos (PROS) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Pharos (PROS) for spot trading. Trading for the PROS/USDT pair opens on April 28, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 29, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

Pharos is a Layer-1 blockchain designed to modernize global capital flows by connecting traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure. The network addresses the scalability and integration gaps in current blockchain systems through a high-performance, EVM-compatible architecture that utilizes a modular framework to process transactions in parallel, ensuring the network can handle massive volume without slowing down. By partnering with protocols like Morpho for native lending and Bitverse for high-speed trading, the platform creates an institutional-grade environment specifically optimized for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Ultimately, the protocol aims to establish a trustless, internet-scale financial foundation, making the seamless exchange of crypto and real-world assets accessible to billions of users globally.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Pharos (PROS) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the next generation of scalable, on-chain financial systems.

For more details on Pharos (PROS), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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