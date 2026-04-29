Behind the numbers: Billing concerns continue to drive rising telecom and TV complaints

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer complaints about telecom and TV services have increased by 61%, according to new data released today by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). The latest CCTS Mid-Year Report provides insights into the most common wireless, internet, phone, and television service concerns facing consumers across Canada.

Report highlights:

The CCTS accepted 19,157 complaints between August 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026.

56% of all concerns raised in complaints were about wireless service.

Billing remains the top concern for telecom and TV service customers across Canada.

88% of concluded complaints were successfully resolved by the CCTS.





“The CCTS regularly publishes data and reports to shed light on the concerns telecom and TV consumers are experiencing,” says Josée Bidal Thibault, CCTS Commissioner and CEO. “The continued increase in complaint volumes is significant and reflects the importance of having a trusted, independent organization that Canadians can turn to when concerns remain unresolved.”

Rogers/Shaw tops the list of service providers receiving the most complaints

Rogers/Shaw had the highest number of complaints during the reporting period, representing 34% of all complaints accepted by the CCTS. Five service providers made up 79% of all accepted complaints: Rogers/Shaw, TELUS, Bell, Fido, and Koodo, respectively. Among the top five most complained about providers, Fido had the largest increase in accepted complaints since last year’s midpoint. Complaints accepted about Fido are up 156%, followed by Rogers/Shaw (up 95%) and Koodo (up 39%).

Customers must first try and resolve any telecom or TV service concerns with their service provider before filing a complaint with the CCTS. “The CCTS plays a critical role in resolving issues when customers and service providers are unable to resolve them directly," says Ms. Bidal Thibault. "Our work ensures that consumers have access to an independent, fair, and effective resolution process when needed.”

Billing and contract concerns continue to drive complaints

Concerns raised about incorrect charges applied to monthly service plans are up by 66% compared to last year’s midpoint. “When billing concerns continue to grow faster than overall complaint volumes, it clearly highlights the frustration customers feel around unexpected charges and payment-related issues,” says Ms. Bidal Thibault. “Customers should check their bills regularly and compare it to what was promised in the service agreement. If a charge looks unfamiliar or higher than expected, contact your service provider right away and ask for a clear explanation.”

Complaints related to activation and installation charges see significant jump

The rise in wireless complaints is largely driven by customer concerns related to installation and activation fees, incorrect monthly plan charges, and roaming charges. “Installation and activation happen at the start of a relationship between a service provider and customer. A rise in these types of complaints suggests onboarding may be a pain point,” explains Ms. Bidal Thibault. “More customers are feeling caught off guard by upfront fees, unclear explanations, or unexpected billing during service setup or changes. This friction between a customer and provider can damage trust. Complaints in this category may reflect concerns about transparency, fairness, and clear communication.”

Recently, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced the removal of fees that make it more difficult for people in Canada to activate, change, or cancel their Internet or cellphone plans. These changes come into effect on June 12, 2026. The Mid-Year Report reflects complaints received between August 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, prior to this policy change coming into place.

About the CCTS

The CCTS is Canada’s national, independent telecom and TV ombuds organization dedicated to working with consumers and service providers. The CCTS provides impartial, fair, and effective complaint resolution services at no cost to consumers. Telecom and TV consumers can reach out to the CCTS for help and file a complaint if they are unable to resolve a dispute with their service provider.

Media contact: Nasha Brownridge, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Affairs, communications@ccts-cprst.ca

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