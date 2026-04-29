Ridgeline Introduces AI-Powered, Real-time Market News in its Investment Management Platform

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline , the first front-to-back system of record for investment management, today announced the release of Ridgeline Market Intelligence, a new capability designed to help firms make faster, more informed decisions and operate more efficiently in service of their clients.

Ridgeline Market Intelligence brings real-time market news and analysis directly into the platform, giving firms immediate visibility into what’s happening and why, without leaving their system of record.

Ridgeline customers will see relevant news and current market conditions for asset classes, sectors, and underlying securities on the same platform where they run the investment lifecycle. The enhancement enriches key workflows such as monitoring portfolios, preparing for meetings, and responding to client inquiries while reducing the friction of switching between systems.

“Embedding relevant market intelligence into the system of record changes how firms consume and act on information," said Ali Stewart, VP of Product Strategy. “This addition helps teams move faster and engage clients with greater clarity and confidence.”

Ridgeline Market Intelligence is being rolled out to all Ridgeline customers this week. This release is the latest step for Ridgeline’s AI-embedded platform, which includes other industry-leading innovations like workflow-specific agents, the universal AI Assistant, and a robust Responsible AI framework. The development cycle was rapid and collaborative, with a nimble, focused team using AI tools to push the feature live in only one month. “Launching a new information layer across the entire platform in just 30 days is a proof point of how quickly we can deliver innovation as an AI-native organization,” explained Dave Blair, CEO of Ridgeline.

At launch, Ridgeline Market Intelligence is embedded in several key areas of the platform, including dashboards and client-specific views, allowing users to see the relevant market context alongside AUM, trading activity, client portfolios, and more. The concise market digest is curated specifically for wealth and asset managers. Users can quickly skim the summary, click through for a deeper dive, and speak confidently to clients about what’s happening and why.

“We’re excited about how real-time news can contextualize and accelerate Ridgeline customers’ decision-making and ability to address client questions without leaving the platform,” said Blair.

Powered by the AI market intelligence company Pebble , this initiative exemplifies Ridgeline’s commitment to providing ongoing value to customers with creative solutions and emerging technologies. By consolidating investment workflows, client data, and now market intelligence on one system of record, firms have a more complete system than ever before.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the first front-to-back system of record for investment managers. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co‑founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday), the company was created to modernize an industry held back by outdated, disconnected technology. Powered by a single, real-time data set and embedded AI, Ridgeline helps firms automate complexity, accelerate collaboration, and deliver tailored client experiences at scale, without added headcount or risk. Ridgeline is headquartered in the Lake Tahoe area, with offices in New York, Reno, the Bay Area, and Dublin, Ireland, and is recognized by Forbes as a “Best Startup Employer,” by Frost & Sullivan as a “Technology Innovation Leader,” and by The Software Report as a “Top 100 Software Company.” For more information, visit ridgeline.ai .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/664490f0-c816-4720-9032-c78a128a5923



