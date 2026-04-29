Allot to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 13, 2026

Hod Hasharon, Israel, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, today announced that the Company’s management will be presenting at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference taking place in New York City between May 12-14, 2026. Allot’s CEO, Eyal Harari, and CFO, Liat Nahum, will be presenting on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The presentation to investors will take place at 9:30am ET. Investors are invited to also view the presentation live at the following link*. The presentation will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation from the same link.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact a Needham representative or Allot’s investor relations team.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers’ customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivable, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





*Link to conference registration: https://event.summitcast.com/view/aZxVFEntdXZooQDEsVxUoT/guest_book?session_id=Emmy7ibUMy8KtCpmVhw88D