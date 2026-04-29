Cordia Commits $1 Million to Expand Student Access to Medicine, Health Sciences, and Engineering at Duquesne University

Pittsburgh, PA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading energy solutions company, has announced a $1 million scholarship commitment to Duquesne University, establishing the Cordia Scholarship at Duquesne University (CSDU). The 20-year initiative will provide $50,000 annually to support high-achieving students from underserved communities in Allegheny County pursuing degrees in medicine, health sciences, and engineering.

This milestone partnership reflects a shared belief that access to higher education is foundational to regional economic strength and community well-being. By investing in the next generation of physicians, health professionals, and engineers, Cordia and Duquesne University are working together to close opportunity gaps and build lasting pathways for talented individuals who have historically faced barriers to higher education.

Scholarship Structure and Distribution

The annual $50,000 scholarship will be distributed across three of Duquesne University's academic schools:

Nasuti College of Medicine: $25,000 (50%) to support aspiring medical students

John G. Rangos, Jr. School of Health Sciences: $12,500 (25%) to support students pursuing health science degrees

School of Science and Engineering: $12,500 (25%) to support students pursuing engineering degrees

The Deans of each respective school will have discretion to award all or part of this scholarship funding and may make multi-year commitments. Duquesne University will make all final decisions regarding scholarship selection.

Eligibility and Community Focus

Scholarship applicants must meet one of the following criteria, as defined by the 2024 Allegheny County Community Need Index: reside in one of the most underserved communities in Allegheny County, or demonstrate a proven history of working to reduce socioeconomic disparities in those communities. Applicants are also required to submit a personal statement describing their commitment to their chosen field and their involvement in the community.

The scholarship will serve as a direct investment in the Greater Hill District and surrounding underserved communities in Allegheny County, with coordination from Marimba Milliones, President & CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation, and other regional stakeholders.

Scholarship Advisory Committee

Cordia and Duquesne University will jointly establish a Scholarship Advisory Committee to guide the initiative and provide mentorship, internship, and job placement support for scholarship recipients. Committee members will include representatives from:

Duquesne University

Cordia

Pittsburgh Public Schools District

Healthcare, STEM, community development, and local institutions

“Expanding access to education in critical fields like medicine, health sciences, and engineering is essential to building strong, resilient communities," said Earl Collins, Chief Executive Officer, Cordia. "At Cordia, we believe that removing financial barriers to education is one of the most direct ways to create lasting change — for individuals, for families, and for the Pittsburgh region. Through this partnership with Duquesne University, we are proud to invest in students whose talent and determination will help shape the future of healthcare, innovation, and infrastructure.”

“The Cordia Scholarship at Duquesne University reflects the kind of transformational partnership that truly advances our mission," said Ken Gormley, President, Duquesne University. "By directing resources to students from underserved communities who are pursuing careers in medicine, health sciences, and engineering, Cordia is helping us ensure that talent — not financial circumstance — determines who has access to a world-class education. We are proud to stand alongside Cordia in this commitment to Pittsburgh’s future.”

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

About Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of more than 8,200 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.

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