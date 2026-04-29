La Rosa Holdings Appointed Exclusive U.S. Listing Agent for Approx. $20 Million Flor de Pacífico Development in Costa Rica

Celebration, FL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced that it has been appointed the exclusive listing agent in the United States for Flor de Pacífico, a visionary new residential development located in the heart of Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Flor de Pacífico is a master-planned community designed to redefine modern living by seamlessly blending architecture with the natural environment. Located in Guanacaste, one of Costa Rica’s most sought-after regions, Flor de Pacífico offers residents proximity to pristine beaches, world-class surfing, eco-tourism attractions, and a growing infrastructure that continues to attract international investors and second-home buyers. The initial offering within the development includes the Luz del Mar Residences, a collection of thoughtfully designed homes that reflect the project’s commitment to elegance, comfort, and environmental integration.

Under the terms of the agreement, La Rosa will lead all U.S.-based sales and marketing efforts for the project over an initial five-year term. The Company will earn a 10% commission on transactions facilitated through its intermediation during this period. Phase 1 of Flor de Pacífico is expected to generate approximately $20 million in total sales, with additional phases planned that are anticipated to significantly increase the overall value of the project.

“This partnership represents an exciting milestone for La Rosa as we expand our international footprint and bring distinctive global opportunities to U.S. buyers,” said Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company. “Phase 1 alone represents an approximately $20 million sales pipeline, and we see strong demand from U.S. buyers seeking premium international real estate. Importantly, this is just the beginning, Flor de Pacífico is a multi-phase development with the potential to scale into a significantly larger, multi-million-dollar project. Based on the success of Phase 1, we expect to have the opportunity to participate in future phases, which could meaningfully expand our revenue potential and deepen our presence in the Costa Rica market.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

