Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Surpasses $50M in Assets

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSE: GABF) has surpassed $50M in AUM, reflecting growing investor interest in active, research-driven investments in companies transforming the financial services landscape.

GABF is an actively managed ETF that invests primarily in financial services companies, emphasizing durable franchises and management teams with productive capital allocation. The ETF is managed using Gabelli's Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ investment approach and focuses on companies at the forefront of financial services innovation. The strategy is built around several key themes: digitization, the generational wealth transfer, and the ‘American Tailwind’ of economic growth and prosperity.

From inception through March 31, 2026, GABF delivered annualized returns of 17.54%, compared to a 12.48% return for the S&P 500 Financials Index over the same period. As of March 31, 2026, the Fund’s 1-year, 3-year, and since inception annualized total returns were:

Time Period GABF (TR) S&P 500 Financials Index (TR) 1-Year (3.55)%

0.72%

3-Year 20.01%

17.37%

Inception (May 10, 2022) 17.54%

12.48%





Since its inception in 2022, GABF has been managed by Macrae Sykes, who was ranked as the #1 investment services analyst by The Wall Street Journal in 2010 and was a runner-up in the StarMine analyst awards for stock picking in 2014 and 2018. Mr. Sykes brings extensive sector expertise to identifying opportunities in the financial services landscape.

This milestone underscores continued momentum across Gabelli’s rapidly growing ETF platform, with GABF representing one of Gabelli’s eight actively managed ETFs, all designed to deliver targeted exposures backed by the firm’s research-driven, value-oriented approach. Click here to view the full family of Gabelli ETFs.

Click here to learn more about GABF or scan the QR code below.





Contact

Macrae Sykes

Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

P: 914-921-5398

E: msykes@gabelli.com









Shares of this ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund.

Buying or selling ETF shares may require additional fees such as brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

These additional risks may be even greater in challenging or uncertain market conditions.



Financial services companies operate in heavily regulated industries, which are subject to change. The underlying securities are subject to credit and interest rate sensitivity risk, which could affect earnings. Additionally, since financial services firms are correlated to GDP, a decline in the economic environment could impact profitability.

You should consider the ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF’s Prospectus is available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please call 800-GABELLI or visit https://www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/intro.

Distributed by G.Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm. One Corporate Center, Rye, NY 10580

Contact:

Macrae Sykes

(914) 921-5398

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fd6ae7c-8302-43c5-9dd0-25340bc2e81e