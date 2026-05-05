Gabelli Launches Growth Collective Investment Trust

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli today announced the launch of its first CIT, Gabelli Growth, with Reliance Trust Company (subsidiary of FIS) serving as trustee.

The launch of this new investment vehicle makes Gabelli’s long-standing, research-driven growth investment discipline available to defined contribution and defined benefit plan participants in an institutional, ERISA-friendly vehicle.

The CIT offers plan sponsors and their participants access to a high-conviction, fundamentally driven large cap growth strategy with a 30+ year track record and $1.6 billion in assets under management.

Strategy Overview:

The Gabelli Growth CIT is a specialized, active strategy built around:

Fundamental stock selection with thematic screening and a macroeconomic business cycle overlay

An unwavering focus on quality businesses with durable sources of competitive moat

A focused, high-conviction portfolio of 30–50 strategic holdings

A valuation discipline with viable catalysts to further propel returns

A balanced portfolio across five growth categories, informed by macroeconomic sector analysis



Experienced Portfolio Team

The CIT is managed by Gabelli’s dedicated Growth team, with continuity dating to the strategy’s inception:

Howard F. Ward, CFA | Chief Investment Officer, Growth

| Chief Investment Officer, Growth John T. Belton, CFA | Managing Director, Growth

The team leverages the resources of Gabelli’s 30+ sector-focused research analysts covering companies across all sectors and capitalizations on a global basis.

To learn more about Gabelli’s Growth CIT, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Contact

Katherine Durkin

Senior Vice President

P: 914-921-7751

E: kdurkin@gabelli.com





