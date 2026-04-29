Safe Pro Group Inc. Enters Master Teaming Agreement with U.S. Government Prime Contractor to Fuse AI Powered Air and Ground Autonomy

AVENTURA, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Master Teaming agreement (the “Agreement”) with a U.S. government prime defense contractor (the “Prime”) to pursue and deliver AI-powered air and ground autonomy solutions in support of the U.S. Government.

Under the Agreement, Safe Pro and the Prime will collaborate on the development, integration, and deployment of next-generation battlefield intelligence solutions that combine AI-powered threat detection with autonomous air and ground platforms. The parties intend to leverage Safe Pro’s patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI platform, NODE-X edge compute systems, and computer vision technologies for use with drones and autonomous ground vehicles to deliver real-time situational awareness and force protection at the tactical edge. The teaming arrangement is expected to support the pursuit of additional program opportunities where Safe Pro’s AI capabilities can be integrated into larger Prime-led autonomous platforms.

The new Agreement expands an existing contract under which the Company rapidly executed on a $1,000,000 U.S. Government subcontract for AI edge processing systems and has continued to receive follow-on support tasking tied to the deployment of those systems.

“Through this new teaming agreement, we have an opportunity to significantly expand our relationship with a leading U.S. defense prime and build upon our shared commitment to harness AI and autonomous technologies to deliver actionable battlefield intelligence to the U.S. Army and allied forces,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “The modern battlefield is rapidly connecting drones and unmanned ground and sea vehicles, creating a pressing need to collect and analyze real-world data at the edge. By pairing our SPOTD AI platform and NODE-X edge-processing systems with our Prime partner’s platforms and mission systems, we believe we can deliver differentiated, scalable solutions for use in some of the most demanding operational environments.”

Safe Pro’s SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from virtually any drone to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw video into high resolution 2D and 3D geospatial models that can be rapidly shared across users and systems to support operational decision making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas and supporting both battlefield and demining operations.

Safe Pro’s edge-based NODE systems, built on its SPOTD technology and designed for deployment in communication constrained or denied environments, have been demonstrated with the U.S. Army as part of the Transforming in Contact 2.0 initiative and other exercises. The Company believes the new teaming agreement will expand the potential use of its AI capabilities across additional U.S. Army initiatives focused on autonomy, rapid breach, and next-generation force protection.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, can be found at https://safeprogroup.com and you connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to support U.S. Army operations, its ability to integrate its technology with autonomous vehicles and third-party systems and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira, Managing Director

Solebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.

spai@soleburystrat.com