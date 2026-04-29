Sage Deepens Collaboration with AWS to Fast-Track Agentic AI for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the expansion of its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), unveiled on-stage at Sage Future in San Francisco. This brings together Sage’s AI-powered financial technology with AWS cloud infrastructure and AI services to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) modernize faster and embed agentic AI across their workflows.

The collaboration will explore four strategic areas:

Expanded innovation and go-to-market initiatives to bring AI-powered financial software to more Sage customers.

The introduction of Sage Developer Solutions on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore - available in AWS Marketplace to fast-track AI adoption.

Seamless technology integration that removes barriers and puts AI to work for every customer.

Accelerated migration of desktop franchises to AWS cloud to unlock speed, scale and an agentic future.

According to IDC, global spending on AI is expected to grow by 31.9% annually between 2025 and 2029 as organizations move from experimentation to embedding AI across core business operations. However, for many SMBs, the cost and complexity of modernizing finance systems remain the biggest barriers to capturing that opportunity.

“AI presents a massive opportunity for small and mid-sized businesses. But they need AI they can trust, with the right support, tools and infrastructure to adopt it,” said Steve Hare, CEO of Sage. “This is what makes our collaboration with AWS so powerful. We’re making it easier and faster for our customers to have greater access to trusted intelligence, built into the way they run their business.”

“Small and mid-sized businesses shouldn't have to choose between powerful technology and simplicity,” said Julia White, Chief Marketing Officer at AWS. “Working with AWS to innovate for the AI era, Sage is building intelligent agents that customers can discover and deploy directly in AWS Marketplace, so growing businesses can move faster from day one.”

Smarter Financial Tools, Powered by Agentic AI

Sage AI Developer Solutions, built exclusively on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, enable businesses to put AI to work across core financial workflows. From accounts payable and cash flow management to payroll processing and compliance reporting, AI agents will automate time-consuming tasks, reduce manual effort, and help business owners make faster, more informed decisions.

Sage Partners will build AI agents on AgentCore, creating a growing catalog of intelligent financial automation tools available for purchase and deployment directly in AWS Marketplace. This gives SMB customers a streamlined, trusted channel to discover and adopt AI-powered capabilities within their existing financial systems.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations put advanced technology to work in practical, meaningful ways,” said Ken Kortas, partner at Wipfli. “By building on Sage’s developer platform and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, we’re able to embed AI directly into the financial workflows that businesses rely on every day - driving better insight, stronger execution and lasting value. Making these solutions available through AWS Marketplace also allows organizations to adopt innovation with confidence, on their terms.”

A Faster Path to Modern, Cloud-Native Finance

For SMBs running traditional desktop financial software, the path to modern, AI-enabled finance has often felt out of reach. This collaboration directly addresses that challenge. Sage and AWS are accelerating the migration of customers from traditional desktop products to cloud solutions.

Sage’s deep product knowledge serving SMBs with AWS cloud infrastructure and migration tooling, this collaboration makes the transition faster, more affordable, and less disruptive. This modernization pathway gives businesses access to real-time financial insights, embedded AI capabilities, and a broader range of solutions.

More Choice for Customers Through a Growing Partner Network

The collaboration also creates a more consistent and scalable foundation for Sage’s developers and ISV partners. By building on AWS infrastructure and distributing solutions in AWS Marketplace, Sage partners can reduce integration complexity and focus on delivering industry-specific capabilities that make a real difference for the businesses they serve.

To find out more about Sage’s platform and partner ecosystem, visit sage.com.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitalizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our AI-powered platform connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Notes to editors

What has Sage announced?

Sage has expanded its expanded strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled finance across the Sage platform. The agreement focuses on making it easier for businesses to move to the cloud, access automation and AI earlier, and benefit from a broader ecosystem of Sage partner solutions.

What is new about this partnership?

The expanded collaboration increases Sage’s use of AWS infrastructure, AI services and AWS Marketplace, creating a more consistent and scalable foundation for delivering Sage solutions. It also supports the modernization of on-premise environments and simplifies how customers access and deploy Sage and partner applications.

How does this benefit customers?

Customers can adopt modern financial systems more quickly and access automation, real-time insights and AI-powered capabilities earlier in their journey. By reducing the cost and complexity of moving to the cloud, Sage and AWS make it easier for businesses to focus on running and growing their operations.

How does this support Sage’s platform strategy?

The collaboration strengthens Sage’s platform by creating a shared cloud and AI foundation across its solutions. This enables more consistent delivery of capabilities, supports connected workflows, and allows innovation to scale more quickly across Sage’s product portfolio.

What does this mean for Sage Intacct?

The collaboration supports the continued growth of solutions such as Sage Intacct by providing a scalable foundation for delivering advanced financial management capabilities. It also enables partners to extend these solutions with additional functionality and industry-specific innovation. By leveraging AWS infrastructure, AWS AI services, and AWS Marketplace, they can build, distribute, and scale solutions more efficiently across Sage’s platform, creating new opportunities to deliver industry-specific capabilities and expand the value available to customers.

How does this relate to Sage’s AI strategy?

Sage is continuing to invest in AI across its platform to embed automation and intelligence into core business workflows. Working with AWS provides the infrastructure, AI technology, and scale to support this innovation.

Why is Sage focusing on cloud adoption now?

As businesses look to adopt AI and automation, cloud-based platforms provide the flexibility, scalability and connectivity needed to deliver these capabilities effectively. This collaboration helps accelerate that transition by reducing barriers and making modern financial systems more accessible.

Media Contact

Erin Brooks

erin.brooks@sage.com

561-693-9471

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