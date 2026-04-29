Silvercrest Establishes Atlanta Office, Hires Brittain Prigge

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) today announced the opening of its first Atlanta office, marking a key milestone in the firm’s expansion into high-growth wealth markets. The office builds on Silvercrest’s existing client relationships and business development efforts. The firm also announced the appointment of Brittain Prigge as Managing Director. Brittain joins Silvercrest with over 35 years of wealth management expertise. Prior to Silvercrest, she was a founding partner and President of Balentine, one of Atlanta's most respected multi-family offices.

The Atlanta office represents an important step in Silvercrest’s broader Southeast and national market strategy, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families in dynamic and growing markets.

Richard R. Hough III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercrest, said, “Atlanta is a natural next step in our expansion strategy, reflecting both the strength of the market and the increasing demand for thoughtful, long-term investment and advisory services. We have tremendous confidence in Brittain. Her deep understanding of the Atlanta community, combined with her longstanding relationships and respected track record, uniquely position her to contribute to our growth.”

Ms. Prigge added, “Silvercrest’s client-first philosophy and long-term approach to investing strongly align with the needs of families and institutions in Atlanta. I’m excited to join the team to continue building the firm’s presence here and to deliver the level of personalized advice and partnership that clients expect.”

Silvercrest’s Atlanta expansion underscores the firm’s disciplined approach to growth, which focuses on establishing a presence in leading commercial markets. The firm combines a high-touch, boutique culture with institutional-quality investment capabilities, delivering a fully integrated approach to wealth management tailored to the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. Silvercrest's investment in Atlanta reflects its long-term commitment to the region.

About Brittain Prigge

Brittain E. Prigge, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Silvercrest Asset Management Group. Prior to joining Silvercrest, Ms. Prigge served as President and Head of Multi-Family Office at Balentine, where she was a founding member of the firm and sat on both the Management Committee and the Board of Managers. Previously, she served as Head of Investment Advisory, Southeast at Wilmington Trust, where she managed the firm’s investment advisory practice across the southeastern United States following Wilmington Trust’s acquisition of Balentine & Company in 2002. Ms. Prigge began her career at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith, and joined Balentine & Company in 1994, becoming a partner in 2001. Ms. Prigge is a frequent speaker at Barron’s conferences and industry events and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors by the Financial Times and as a Woman of Influence by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Ms. Prigge serves on the boards of Covenant House Georgia, the Buckhead Coalition, Breakthrough Atlanta, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Ms. Prigge received a B.A. in Political Science from Vanderbilt University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Georgia, as well as the Ultra High Net Worth Institute.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors, and has offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, California, Virginia, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Singapore. As of December 31, 2025, the firm reported assets of $37 billion.

Contact: Richard Hough

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com