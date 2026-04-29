Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held April 28th are now available for online viewing.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

April 28th Company Presentations

Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE)

First Pacific Company Ltd (HKEX: 142, OTC: FPAFY)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (AIM: HCM, NASDAQ: HCM, and HKEX:13)

HEINEKEN N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY | Euronext Amsterdam: HEIA)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD)

Carrefour S.A. (Euronext Paris: CA, OTC: CRRFY)

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADX | ASX: RAD)

WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800)



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com