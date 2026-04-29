ARRAY Technologies Appoints Charlie Wickersham as Senior Vice President of Technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced the appointment of Charlie Wickersham as Senior Vice President of Technology.

In this role, Dr. Wickersham will be responsible for leading ARRAY’s technology strategy and overseeing the development and implementation of next-generation solar solutions. He will drive innovation across the technology organization, manage ARRAY’s technology roadmap, and ensure products continue to deliver differentiated value in a rapidly evolving market.

“Charlie brings a valuable combination of deep technical expertise, proven leadership, and a clear vision for innovation,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer at ARRAY. “His background in advancing next-generation technologies and leading high-performing, cross-functional teams is pivotal as we continue to deliver value to our customers in a dynamic market.”

Dr. Wickersham joins ARRAY from First Solar, where he spent nearly 15 years in increasingly senior roles across engineering and process development, most recently serving as the Head of Solar Module Development. In this role, he led new product innovation and oversaw cross-functional engineering and materials teams focused on advancing technology, processes, and product performance.

At ARRAY, Dr. Wickersham will collaborate with teams across the organization, including product management, marketing, and sales to align technology development with ARRAY’s broader growth strategy. His areas of responsibility will span hardware, including development of ARRAY's tracker system offerings, and software, including SmartTrack software and control-based products designed to optimize energy production and mitigate the risk of extreme weather events for utility-scale solar sites.

“ARRAY has a strong track record of delivering meaningful value to customers through technology and innovation,” said Dr. Wickersham. “After nearly 15 years working in solar module development, I’m excited to step into the SVP of Technology role and apply that experience alongside teams across ARRAY to accelerate the next generation of solar solutions.”

Dr. Wickersham holds a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the Ohio State University, a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in physics and molecular biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

For more information about ARRAY Technologies and its industry-leading solar tracking solutions, visit www.arraytechinc.com.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, corporate governance, and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements include anticipated benefits in terms of collaboration, innovation, and growth for ARRAY. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents we file with the SEC, which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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