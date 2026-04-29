Silo Pharma’s PTSD Program Advances as FDA Fast-Tracks Psychedelic Therapies for PTSD

Federal initiatives focused on PTSD and related conditions appears to validate need for new and novel approaches to mental health treatment

SARASOTA, Fla, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today commends a wave of coordinated U.S. federal actions that are rapidly advancing the development of psychedelic-based therapeutics for mental health and substance use disorders. Building on last weekend’s executive initiative to fast-track these treatments, multiple agencies have taken meaningful steps this week to accelerate research, clinical progress, and regulatory clarity across the sector.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health announced initial awardees under its EVIDENT program, including leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and other innovators focused on psychedelic science. Silo believes this funding validates its position on the growing importance of data-driven approaches to treating complex neurological and psychiatric conditions.

In parallel, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted investigational new drug (IND) clearance to DemeRx NB for its noribogaine candidate targeting alcohol use disorder, highlighting continued expansion of clinical-stage programs in the mental health space.

“We are witnessing a coordinated and accelerating shift at the federal level,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “From funding and clinical advancement to regulatory prioritization, in our opinion the foundation is being laid for a new generation of therapies that could transform how we treat PTSD and related disorders.”

The FDA issued three Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to Compass Pathways, Usona Institute, and Transcend Therapeutics, underscoring a clear intent to accelerate high-impact therapies. Notably, the inclusion of a PTSD-relevant program further signals a strong institutional focus on addressing urgent unmet needs among veterans and broader patient populations. Additionally, the organization confirmed that final guidance for psychedelic drug development will be published imminently, a long-anticipated milestone expected to provide critical clarity for sponsors and researchers navigating clinical and regulatory pathways.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

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