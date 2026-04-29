PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) and LadyGang Present BabyGang, a 6-Part Podcast Event Hosted by Becca Tobin





DLadyGang Exceeds 1000 Episodes and Over 250 Million Downloads toate

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that the hit series LadyGang is expanding its beloved podcast franchise with BabyGang, a six-part special event series hosted by Becca Tobin. Offering an intimate and unfiltered look at fertility, parenting, and modern family-building, the series delivers deeply personal stories with the signature vulnerability, humor, and the heart fans of LadyGang have come to expect.

Kicking off the series is the premiere episode, “Our Surrogacy Story: The High-Stakes Babysitter & ‘The Dad’”. Becca is sitting down with the woman literally carrying her baby… and yes, it’s as emotional, complicated, and jaw-dropping as you think. Katie, Becca’s surrogate, gets real about why she signed up for this, the judgment no one talks about, what it actually feels like to grow someone else’s child (spoiler: it’s not what you think), and all of the ups and downs of the journey (including the failed transfer and miscarriage). They talk about “high-stakes babysitting,” delivery day, family, and “the Dad” of it all! BabyGang brings raw honesty and real-life storytelling to the forefront, creating a space for open conversations around topics often left unsaid.

“Over the past eight years navigating fertility challenges and motherhood, I’ve had the rare opportunity to learn from leading experts around the world and be part of conversations many never get access to. I wanted to create a space where those insights can be shared openly where we can talk about it all, and offer information, support, and connection for parents everywhere,” said Tobin.

“PodcastOne recently celebrated our 10 year anniversary with Becca and LadyGang and to be able to work with them to bring to life BabyGang, taking us on Becca’s parenthood journey, is an honor. Her dedication to being open and honest on LadyGang will inspire listeners as she brings those same qualities to BabyGang, and we look forward to sharing the show with audiences worldwide,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Becca Tobin is an American actress, singer, and media personality best known for her role as Kitty Wilde on Glee. She began her career in musical theatre, performing on Broadway before transitioning to television. Beyond acting, she is the co-host of the popular LadyGang, where she’s built a strong following with her candid, humorous take on lifestyle and pop culture. LadyGang began as a podcast with the mission to make women feel less alone. The podcast celebrated 10 years of podcasting and 1000 episodes in 2025 and to date the show has garnered over 250 million downloads, spawned a television series, clothing line, accessories line and two best-selling books.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi with Tay, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2026, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

PodcastOne

Susan Madore

Susan@Guttmanpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/139ece30-97e6-48a5-b375-ed571d74d062