ICG plc (the “Company”)

29 April 2026

Director Declaration

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, the Company announces that Andrew Sykes, Senior Independent Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of 3i Infrastructure plc, effective from 23 July 2026.

Andrew Sykes will stand down from the Board of ICG plc at the end of March 2027, having completed a nine-year tenure.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395