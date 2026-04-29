G6 Hospitality Introduces Studio 6 Plus to Meet Growing Extended-Stay Demand

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality , operator of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the launch of Studio 6 Plus, a new extended-stay brand designed to meet evolving traveller needs in the rapidly growing upper-economy segment. The brand builds on Studio 6's trusted legacy while delivering enhanced amenities and operational innovation.

Studio 6 Plus is built on the belief that extended stays should feel less like waiting and more like living. Anchored by the brand promise "Live, Where You Stay," Studio 6 Plus creates spaces where guests don't just pass through—they settle in, build routines, and truly belong. Each property is designed for the everyday moments that matter, unwinding after work, cooking a meal that feels like home, or simply calling it a day. Here, you don't just stay. You live.

This is a new-construction brand. Built from the ground up for the modern extended-stay traveler. The properties are expected to achieve ADRs of $75–$90 in most markets, with RevPAR targets around $60 - $70. Higher-demand markets will command premium rates. This upper-economy offering targets extended-stay guests seeking clean, safe, comfortable accommodations with full kitchens.

"Studio 6 Plus reflects how extended stays today are no longer just about having a place to sleep, they are about having a place to live. Across industries, we are seeing more people spend weeks and months on the move, and what they are looking for is a space that feels familiar, functional, and secure. We have been very intentional about creating an experience that feels less like a stay and more like a home, while continuing to build on the strong foundation of our existing brands and the trust they have earned over time," said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality.

"Studio 6 is a name travelers know and trust, but we recognized an opportunity to evolve that legacy for today's extended-stay guest. Studio 6 Plus keeps everything guests love about the brand—affordability, reliability, and comfort—while adding the security, space, and home-like features that matter most to people living with us for weeks or months at a time," said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.

G6 Hospitality unveiled Studio 6 Plus at its Annual Franchisee Convention in Cancún, Mexico, before an audience of more than 1,500 franchisees and partners from across North America. This announcement reflects the company's commitment to developing brands that address evolving market opportunities while delivering value for franchise partners.

Security, Space, and Comfort

Studio 6 Plus addresses a key gap in the extended-stay market by offering interior corridors—a feature that provides enhanced privacy and a safer, more residential feel. For solo travelers, women, and families, interior-access properties deliver the quiet, protected experience many guests prefer when staying for a week or longer. Properties will typically feature 60–150 rooms with thoughtfully designed amenities including full kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves, generous storage and closet space, additional power outlets at bedside for charging multiple devices, and commercial-grade guest laundry facilities that generate ancillary revenue for owners.

Studio 6 Plus serves skilled tradespeople, traveling nurses, technicians, and workers supporting construction, automotive manufacturing, semiconductor plants, and energy projects—professionals who need extended-stay accommodations that feel safe, functional, and genuinely livable during project-based work assignments, relocations, and life transitions. Design elements are engineered for easier maintenance and longer asset lifecycle, while streamlined cleaning protocols reduce labor time and costs, supporting franchisee profitability alongside guest satisfaction.

Technology Meets True Hospitality

Studio 6 Plus reimagines the guest experience through a three-click automated check-in system that handles traditional front-desk transactions digitally, freeing staff to focus on genuine hospitality. Properties employ "hospitality ambassadors" who welcome guests and provide personalized service.

In-room and lobby smart TVs offer streaming platforms, while F&B monetization through the brand's centralized IT system creates new revenue streams for franchisees. The brand's tech-forward approach reduces operating costs while improving the guest experience.

Franchise Economics That Reward Performance

G6 Hospitality is introducing an innovative fee structure designed to align brand and franchisee success. Studio 6 Plus will charge franchisees only for business the brand directly generates—not for bookings coming through third-party OTA channels, aligning brand performance directly with franchisee success.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

+91 97911 63065