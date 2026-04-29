PS&S Expands South Jersey Presence Through Employee and Practice Transfer from Marathon Engineering

WARREN, N.J., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying, and environmental firm with a 64-year history, today announced that it has entered into an employee and practice transfer agreement with Marathon Engineering.

The transition strengthens PS&S’ presence in southwest and central New Jersey and expands its professional resources supporting civil engineering, environmental and surveying services for existing and future clients.

“This agreement adds valuable technical depth to our organization in this region of the state,” said PS&S President and CEO John Sartor. “By integrating these experienced professionals into PS&S, we are enhancing our ability to deliver responsive, high-quality service to clients throughout the region while continuing to build on our long-term growth strategy.”

Marathon Engineering, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, provides civil engineering, environmental and site development services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure clients. As part of the agreement, PS&S will continue performing these services under the PS&S platform.

The addition of the Marathon professionals further strengthens PS&S’ bench of mid-level and senior technical staff at a time when experienced engineering talent remains in high demand across the industry.

“Our valued clients in this region of New Jersey will be served well by PS&S,” said Rick Riccardi, founder of Marathon Engineering. “Our clients’ projects that we have served for many years will continue without interruption. PS&S’ depth of expertise, multidisciplinary capabilities and technology resources will provide a strong base for future growth in this region.”

“Our priority is to ensure continuity of service while providing these professionals with long-term opportunity within a highly collaborative and well-resourced organization. Together, we are better positioned to meet the needs of clients across southwest and central Jersey and throughout the state,” said Sartor.

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit www.psands.com.

Media Contact

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

deborah@zitopartners.com

+1 201-403-8158