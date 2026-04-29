The American Case Management Association and Xsolis Announce 2026 Case Management Hero Award Honorees

Orlando, FL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) and Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, announce the 2026 Case Management Hero Award honorees, Joan Brueggeman, RN, BSN, ACM-RN, and Alberto Rangel, LMFT, who was recognized posthumously.

Established in 2021, the ACMA Case Management Hero Award honors case managers and transitions of care professionals who face difficult life challenges while continuing to deliver exemplary service to patients and families. This year’s recognition carries profound significance, honoring a life defined by compassion, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to others.

On December 4, 2025, Alberto Rangel was killed while doing the work he believed in, showing up for people in need at the University of California, San Francisco - Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The grief that followed was immediate and deeply felt across his hospital community. Vigils were held, and colleagues—social workers, nurses, and physicians—mourned the loss of one of their own. His death is a powerful reminder of the vulnerability inherent in this profession, while his life stands as a testament to the impact and importance of compassionate care.



In honoring Alberto Rangel, ACMA and Xsolis also recognize the lasting impact of his work through a donation to the Alberto Rangel Legacy Fund. Established by a generous philanthropist and former Nurse Director at Ward 86, the fund is dedicated to advancing the areas of care most important to Alberto. It will support services for Spanish-speaking patients and older adults participating in the Golden Compass Program, an initiative focused on HIV and aging.



In addition, ACMA and Xsolis proudly recognize a second recipient of the 2026 Case Management Hero Award, Joan Brueggeman, whose legacy is defined by leadership, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to the profession. For seventeen years, she has led teams in Care Coordination and Utilization Management with dignity and grace, fostering a collaborative environment in which decisions were made together, and patients remained at the center of every action. A dedicated leader within ACMA for nearly two decades, she has served in numerous roles, including Wisconsin Chapter President, President-Elect, Treasurer, Secretary, National Board Member-at-Large, and National Chapter Mentor. Her influence has shaped chapters across the country, strengthened leaders, and elevated the practice of case management in ways that continue to resonate throughout the organization.

In Spring of 2025, she was diagnosed with advanced-stage four cancer, a life-altering challenge that required her to step away from her role as Clinical Operations Director at Emplify Health at Gundersen in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Despite this profound personal adversity, her impact on the profession remains enduring. Through her years of service, mentorship, and advocacy, she has left an indelible mark on ACMA and the broader case management community. In recognition of her extraordinary contributions and resilience, ACMA and Xsolis will cover the cost of her COBRA insurance as she continues treatment.

“The Case Management Hero Award has always recognized people who give everything to others, even when life is asking so much of them in return,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “This year, that truth is felt more deeply than ever. Alberto showed up for people in need until his very last day, and Joan has led this profession with grace through challenges that would stop most of us. We are humbled to honor them both — their courage, compassion, and sacrifice are seen, valued, and will not be forgotten.”

“This award is one of the most meaningful recognitions ACMA presents,” said L. Greg Cunningham, CEO of the American Case Management Association. “It honors individuals like Joan, who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to patients and families, even in the face of immense challenges. Alberto’s life and legacy embody what it truly means to be a Case Management Hero.”

ACMA and Xsolis, the premier partner of the Hero Award since its inception, have provided various forms of recognition and financial support to recipients over the years, helping to ease burdens and uplift those who give so much to others.

Nominations for the annual awards program open in summer 2026. To learn more about the Hero Award and past recipients, visit https://info.acmaweb.org/heroaward.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is the largest national, non-profit, professional membership association dedicated to supporting Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. With more than 35,000 members nationwide and over 60,000 educational subscribers, ACMA provides resources, education, and networking opportunities to advance the practice of case management. For more information, visit www.acmaweb.org.

About Xsolis:

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.