DSCP Smart Fulfillment Expands Hybrid E-Commerce Solutions as Amazon FBA Fees Drive Brands to Diversify

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - April 29, 2026 - -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a US-based third-party logistics provider, reports increased demand for hybrid fulfillment for e-commerce brands as Amazon FBA fee increases push sellers to adopt multi-channel strategies. The company, which operates fulfillment centers in Los Angeles, California, and New Brunswick, New Jersey, has positioned itself to support brands transitioning from single-channel dependency to diversified fulfillment models.

Amazon FBA fees rose by an average of $0.08 per unit in 2026, according to Nautical Direct, significantly impacting profit margins on slow-moving and bulky SKUs. This fee increase has accelerated a trend already underway in the industry, with Digital Applied reporting that 40 percent of mid-market e-commerce merchants now use a hybrid fulfillment approach.

The most common hybrid model pairs FBA for Amazon SKUs with a third-party logistics provider for direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and slower-moving inventory. This strategy allows brands to maintain their Amazon presence while reducing dependency on a single fulfillment channel and optimizing costs across their entire product catalog.

"The 2026 FBA fee increases represent a critical inflection point for e-commerce brands," said Elaine Shan, CEO of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "Brands that were comfortable with single-channel fulfillment are now actively seeking partners who can handle the complexity of hybrid operations while maintaining the speed and accuracy their customers expect."

DSCP Smart Fulfillment's dual-coast warehouse network enables two to four day nationwide delivery across the United States, matching the delivery speeds customers have come to expect from major marketplaces. The strategic positioning in both Los Angeles and New Brunswick reduces shipping zones and lowers delivery costs for online sellers operating across multiple channels.

The company's e-commerce fulfillment services include receiving, warehousing, pick and pack operations, custom packaging, shipping, and returns management. Each client receives a dedicated account manager available around the clock to handle operations and answer questions, ensuring seamless coordination between different fulfillment channels.

Transparency in pricing has become increasingly important as brands evaluate alternatives to FBA. DSCP Smart Fulfillment operates on a usage-based pricing model where clients pay exactly what is quoted, with no additional fees or hidden charges. This approach allows brands to accurately forecast fulfillment costs as they transition to hybrid models.

The shift toward hybrid fulfillment reflects broader changes in e-commerce logistics. As marketplace fees continue to rise and consumer expectations for fast delivery remain high, brands are recognizing the need for flexible fulfillment strategies that can adapt to changing market conditions.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment serves Shopify, WooCommerce, and Amazon sellers, providing the technical integrations necessary to manage inventory across multiple sales channels. The company maintains operations backed by over ten years of experience serving more than 2,500 e-commerce brands worldwide.

The company is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on verified customer reviews, reflecting its track record in supporting e-commerce brands through complex fulfillment transitions. As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, the adoption of hybrid fulfillment models is expected to accelerate, driven by both economic pressures and the need for greater operational flexibility.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768