Result of AGM

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC


Admiral Group plc 2026 Annual General Meeting Result                                

The 2026 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 1:00pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes
For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes
Total		Votes
Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2025258,404,83999.94%162,114258,566,9532,512,149
2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025247,349,81995.61%11,366,616258,716,4352,362,667
3To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025260,929,42399.94%144,613261,074,0365,066
4To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company248,184,60095.07%12,883,508261,068,10810,994
5To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company259,902,03599.55%1,165,829261,067,86411,238
6To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company259,788,22899.51%1,279,865261,068,09311,009
7To appoint Paola Bonomo (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company260,780,55699.89%287,529261,068,08511,017
8To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company260,629,68199.83%438,466261,068,14710,955
9To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company260,360,11399.73%707,734261,067,84711,255
10To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company256,802,18798.37%4,265,660261,067,84711,255
11To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,647,09797.54%6,420,750261,067,84711,255
12To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company257,552,45298.65%3,515,695261,068,14710,955
13To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company259,508,00799.40%1,560,198261,068,20510,897
14To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company256,004,17298.06%5,063,975261,068,14710,955
15To appoint Carlos Selonke de Souza (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company260,779,09099.89%288,995261,068,08511,017
16To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company257,134,56298.49%3,934,091261,068,65310,449
17To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP260,623,05099.83%446,895261,069,9459,157
18Authority for political donations and expenditure257,297,18398.89%2,895,646260,192,829886,273
19To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities248,595,07295.22%12,473,394261,068,46610,636
20To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20251,252,52496.24%9,816,231261,068,75510,347
21To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21.248,660,72695.25%12,407,125261,067,85111,251
22To authorise the Company to make market purchases260,596,80299.89%294,011260,890,813188,289
23To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice235,363,48190.15%25,706,023261,069,5049,598

At the close of business on 29 April 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


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