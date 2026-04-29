Result of AGM





Admiral Group plc 2026 Annual General Meeting Result

The 2026 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 1:00pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes

For Percentage For Votes Against Votes

Total Votes

Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2025 258,404,839 99.94% 162,114 258,566,953 2,512,149 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 247,349,819 95.61% 11,366,616 258,716,435 2,362,667 3 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 260,929,423 99.94% 144,613 261,074,036 5,066 4 To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 248,184,600 95.07% 12,883,508 261,068,108 10,994 5 To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 259,902,035 99.55% 1,165,829 261,067,864 11,238 6 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 259,788,228 99.51% 1,279,865 261,068,093 11,009 7 To appoint Paola Bonomo (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 260,780,556 99.89% 287,529 261,068,085 11,017 8 To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 260,629,681 99.83% 438,466 261,068,147 10,955 9 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 260,360,113 99.73% 707,734 261,067,847 11,255 10 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 256,802,187 98.37% 4,265,660 261,067,847 11,255 11 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,647,097 97.54% 6,420,750 261,067,847 11,255 12 To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 257,552,452 98.65% 3,515,695 261,068,147 10,955 13 To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 259,508,007 99.40% 1,560,198 261,068,205 10,897 14 To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 256,004,172 98.06% 5,063,975 261,068,147 10,955 15 To appoint Carlos Selonke de Souza (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 260,779,090 99.89% 288,995 261,068,085 11,017 16 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 257,134,562 98.49% 3,934,091 261,068,653 10,449 17 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 260,623,050 99.83% 446,895 261,069,945 9,157 18 Authority for political donations and expenditure 257,297,183 98.89% 2,895,646 260,192,829 886,273 19 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 248,595,072 95.22% 12,473,394 261,068,466 10,636 20 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20 251,252,524 96.24% 9,816,231 261,068,755 10,347 21 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21. 248,660,726 95.25% 12,407,125 261,067,851 11,251 22 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 260,596,802 99.89% 294,011 260,890,813 188,289 23 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice 235,363,481 90.15% 25,706,023 261,069,504 9,598

At the close of business on 29 April 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685