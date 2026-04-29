Samba TV Appoints Entertainment, Technology, and Consumer Growth Executive Katie Soo to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced that media, technology, and cultural strategist Katie Soo has joined its board of directors. Having served in a variety of recent executive roles, including as COO of Dice, CMO of KiwiCo, and SVP Marketing at HBO Max, Soo has turned her focus to advisory roles across the technology and entertainment industries and will help advise Samba TV’s executive leadership as they continue to drive technology innovations that connect advertisers with engaged consumers across all channels.

“Katie has a proven track record building and scaling successful, disruptive companies that sit at the intersection of entertainment, consumer behavior, and community,” said Ashwin Navin, Samba TV CEO and co-founder. “Throughout her career, Katie has shown that she understands culture and knows how to connect and build loyalty across a range of brands with audiences. We’re excited to have her guidance as Samba helps advertisers engage audiences and maximize advertising impact in the agentic era.”

Samba AI indexes streaming, broadcast, and digital media, using opted-in deterministic signals from tens of millions of connected TVs and billions of web users in more than 50 countries. This proprietary dataset powers the Samba Knowledge Graph, enabling training and inference for models that learn from the real interests, behaviors, and purchase intent of more than 1 billion global users. The result is an unmatched dataset in terms of accuracy and scale.

Throughout Soo’s career, she has shaped how modern audiences engage with content, brands, and experiences. This includes leading transformation and growth initiatives in leadership roles at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Digital Networks, DC Universe, Hulu, and direct-to-consumer disruptor Dollar Shave Club, where she led and scaled growth of globally recognized brands and franchises such as Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman.

“Media and advertising are undergoing a major upheaval as agentic AI rapidly transforms how brands will be built in the future,” said Soo. “This is happening as the media landscape continues to fracture across many platforms. Media intelligence will become critical to reach consumers who are engaging with media in less predictable ways every day. Samba is uniquely positioned to help address the tremendous diversity in the audience and viewing behaviors that make marketing so challenging today. I’m looking forward to working closely with Ashwin and his team to help marketers thrive in the new intelligence era.”

Soo currently serves as Board Chair of Asia Society Southern California, the first woman to hold the role, and is a member of Asia Society’s Global Board of Trustees and Committee 100. She also co-founded AWE (Asian Women Empowered), an initiative advancing AAPI women into leadership and board positions, and serves on the Advisory Board of the California State University Entertainment Alliance. Recognized by AdAge, Adweek, Promax, the Webby Awards, Clio, Digiday, and the Shorty Awards, Katie was named to AdAge’s 40 Under 40, Business Insider’s CMOs to Watch, and Goldhouse’s A100 list of the most impactful Asians in culture.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, providing comprehensive analytics, audiences, and measurement to the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media companies. Powered by proprietary first-party data spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, Samba TV delivers independent, cross-platform insights that help advertisers understand and optimize their media investments across every screen and every vendor. The company operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and other key markets. For more information, visit samba.tv.

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