ABC arbitrage

General meeting of June 5 2026

Shareholders of ABC arbitrage are invited to attend the combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on Friday 5 June 2026 at 10.30 am at the Centorial Auditorium – 18 Rue du Quatre Septembre – 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting, which serves as the notice of convocation and includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 29 April 2026. It is available, together with full details of how to attend, on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com).

In accordance with French Decree No. 2026-94 of 13 February 2026 on the modernisation of communication with shareholders, and in line with the responsible approach it has been pursuing for several years, consistent with its CSR commitments, ABC arbitrage favours the electronic distribution of its documents. Consequently, the notice of meeting is no longer sent by post.

All documents and information required by the regulations are made available to shareholders within the statutory time limits, at the registered office and on the company’s website at the following address: abc-arbitrage.com.

To facilitate consultation during the meeting, shareholders are invited to use electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, computers) on the day of the meeting. A Wi-Fi connection will be available on site.

In accordance with Article R22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the general meeting will be broadcast live via audio-visual means and will be accessible on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com). A full recording will also be available no later than seven (7) working days after the meeting and will remain accessible for a minimum period of two years.

Following on from the discussions held with shareholders over the past several years, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dominique Ceolin, invites shareholders to participate in a pre-meeting webinar, which will take place on Monday 1 June 2026 at 6.00 pm (Paris time).

Details on how to register can be found via the following link: Registration – Discussions ahead of the General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP





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