New Polling Shows Public Support for Community Bank Policy Priorities

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) today is kicking off the 2026 ICBA Capital Summit in Washington with the release of new polling data showing Americans support community banker views on the pressing issues attendees will be discussing with policymakers.

“As community bankers hold in-person meetings with their members of Congress this week, new ICBA polling demonstrates that Americans strongly support our views on key policy issues,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “With polling conducted by Morning Consult showing Americans understand the importance of community banking and the industry’s advocacy priorities, ICBA looks forward to this week’s meetings with policymakers.”

ICBA polling of U.S. adults conducted by Morning Consult this month found:

Americans Support Reforming Credit Union Policies

58% say credit unions that operate like banks should have to pay taxes like banks.

58% say Congress should investigate whether credit union tax and regulatory exemptions are still warranted.

56% say credit unions should be required to follow stricter regulations to justify their tax exemption.

56% say that if credit unions continue to be tax-exempt, community banks should receive an equivalent tax exemption.

56% say Congress should investigate whether credit unions should be able to acquire tax-paying community banks.

60% of Republicans and 59% of Democrats say Congress should end the federal tax exemption for credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets.





Americans Support Policies to Promote Community Bank Formation and Lending

58% say the formation of new community banks is important to the health of the nation's banking system, though few new community banks have been chartered in recent years due to excessive regulatory burdens.

58% say policymakers should reduce regulatory burdens on community banks to help increase access to home loans, in line with Title VI of the House-passed 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (H.R. 6644) and with the Main Street Capital Access Act (H.R. 6955).





Americans Oppose Overhauling the Credit Card System

63% of adults say consumers would bear the cost of changing the technology that is used to conduct credit transactions at the register—as laid out by the Credit Card Competition Act (S. 3623/ H.R. 7035)—and 61% say it would be risky.

63% say merchants would keep the savings from the credit card routing proposal for themselves, rather than passing it on to consumers.





Americans Support Preserving the Separation of Banking and Commerce

61% say allowing commercial companies to own banks without being subject to all banking regulations—as permitted by the industrial loan company loophole—increases risks to the financial system.

59% say letting commercial businesses own banks that don’t have to follow all banking rules could create conflicts of interest that put consumer financial data at risk, which the Close the Shadow Banking Loophole Act (S. 3734) would mitigate by closing the loophole for new ILCs.





Americans Support Policies to Bolster Rural Lending

71% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans say current economic conditions make it more important for Congress to pass a new farm bill this year.

70% say Congress should increase loan limits to family farmers and ranchers in the next farm bill.

63% say the USDA should be required to decide on farm loan applications within five business days, in line with the loan program proposed by the USDA Express Loan Act (H.R. 7426).





This week’s Capital Summit also will feature influential speakers who will address community bankers as they advocate in Washington, including:

House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (R-Ark.).

House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chairman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

FDIC Chairman Travis Hill.

Treasury Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Jonathan McKernan.

ICBA Chair Alice P. Frazier, president and CEO of Potomac Bank in Charles Town, W.Va.

ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey.





About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

Media Contact



Nicole Swann

nicole.swann@icba.org Ι 202-821-4458 Ι @ICBA_nswann