iAltA Holdings Acquires Precept

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings, the private markets infrastructure company, today announced that it has acquired Precept, a wealth technology platform transforming how fintech and wealth management providers build, deploy, and maintain system integrations.

Precept is an AI-powered integration platform purpose-built to deliver real-time integrations. The platform allows product and engineering teams to access and deploy integrations across custodians, clearing firms, TAMPs, CRMs, portfolio management systems, analytics platforms, and data providers in real-time — without engineering. Precept’s approach allows for scale in real-time by eliminating backlogs and long development cycles that are traditionally associated with integrations.

The Precept acquisition is the second for iAltA’s Wealth vertical, following the acquisition in January of BridgeFT.

“Precept solves one of the most persistent constraints in wealthtech: slow, expensive, and brittle integrations,” said Bill Crager, Founding Partner of iAltA. “By combining BridgeFT’s market leadership and Precept’s innovations, iAltA is in a strong position to unify the infrastructure that underpins public and private markets.”

Precept acts as a universal gateway connecting, standardizing, and mapping data across all systems; internal or external, on-prem or cloud. Integrations are described within Precept using standardized and lightweight Portable Data Mapping (PDM) files that can be easily read, validated, and shared. Precept’s AI agent generates new integrations in real-time using existing resources like API documentation. This standardized approach means that all data sources can interface seamlessly regardless of their current state – even if they are legacy flat files or scanned documents.

“Our mission from day one has been to deliver deep integrations across any system in real-time. This required us to completely reconsider the approach for building, upgrading and maintaining integrations,” said Mark Ovaska, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Precept. “Joining iAltA will accelerate delivery of Precept’s approach across public and private market platforms.”

Launched in 2025 by founding partners Scott Ganeles, Bill Sherman, and Bill Crager, with backing from Laurence Tosi's WestCap, iAltA has a unique holding structure that blends core shared capabilities with foundational technologies and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. Each subsidiary operates independently while collectively contributing to the holding company’s larger cross-functional strategy and unified digital ecosystem.

iAltA’s Private Markets vertical in the past year has acquired Verivend, Betterfront, and Delio.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com.

About Precept

Precept is an AI-powered integration platform purpose-built for wealthtech and fintech companies. The platform enables firms to connect to custodians, clearing firms, TAMPs, CRMs, portfolio systems, analytics tools, and data providers within minutes—without custom engineering. By eliminating integration delays and reducing long-term maintenance, Precept allows teams to scale faster, onboard clients more efficiently, and maintain full control over their technology environment. Visit www.precept.sh.