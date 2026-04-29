RaceTrac Honors Educators with Free Breakfast During Teacher Appreciation Week

Atlanta, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of the school year on the horizon, RaceTrac is supporting educators through the final push with a special perk. During Teacher Appreciation Week, RaceTrac is offering teachers a free breakfast deal to recognize their dedication in the classroom.

From May 4 to May 8, teachers can enjoy one free 13.7 oz Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and a free RaceTrac classic breakfast sandwich by verifying their teacher status with ID.me in the RaceTrac app or online at RaceTrac.com. Once verified, teachers will receive an in-app coupon.

“Teachers are at the heart of every community we serve,” said Jamie Miller, vice president of marketing, RaceTrac. “This week is about recognizing their commitment and giving them a moment to recharge. We hope that our Teacher Appreciation Week offer is just what they need to finish the school year strong.”

RaceTrac has been bringing its Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934 and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. To find the nearest store location, visit RaceTrac.com . To join the RaceTrac Rewards program , download the free RaceTrac Rewards app on iOS and Android devices.

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About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 850 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

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