Swarmer and HIMERA Partner to Integrate Resilient Communications into Advanced Autonomous Systems

KYIV, Ukraine, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced its subsidiary, Swarmer Estonia OÜ, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with HIMERA to establish a strategic partnership focused on integrating resilient communications into Swarmer’s next-generation autonomy stack.

HIMERA is a Ukraine-based provider of jam-resistant, frequency-hopping radios engineered for connectivity under severe jamming conditions. HIMERA’s radios have been trusted by units requiring high-assurance communications in contested environments. That operational experience now becomes a foundational element of Swarmer’s autonomy stack, giving system vendors a pre-validated communications backbone designed for multi-vehicle missions where reliability directly affects operational outcomes.

Together, the two companies are combining battlefield-proven communications expertise with advanced autonomy software to deliver a new class of integrated solutions for unmanned operations at scale. The agreement reflects a shared approach: building systems that are designed from the ground up in contested, real-world battlefields rather than sterile laboratory conditions. By uniting autonomy software and resilient communications into a single, integrated offering, the partnership lowers the barrier for vendors to deploy reliable multi-vehicle systems while accelerating the adoption of resilient autonomy across all domains.

“Resilient communications is the cornerstone of multi-vehicle autonomy,” said Serhii Kupriienko, Global CEO of Swarmer. “We want to provide software that can coordinate large numbers of unmanned systems, across all domains, in the most challenging conditions. Integrating HIMERA’s proven radios strengthens that vision and accelerates our ability to deliver this kind of interoperable, highly reliable autonomy to our allies around the world.”

“Swarmer and HIMERA are aligned in one core belief: technology must be resilient, flexible and built around the real conditions operators face every day,” said Misha Rudominski, Co-Founder & CEO of HIMERA. “Combining our resilient communication system with Swarmer’s drone autonomy stack gives vendors an integrated, field-ready solution that increases reliability and removes unnecessary integration overhead. This partnership is born from real operational needs — the ones we encounter every day on the ground.”

This collaboration positions Swarmer and HIMERA not just as technology suppliers, but as co-creators of next-generation operational infrastructure for unmanned systems. The companies will jointly engage vendors and integrators across aerial, ground and maritime systems, offering the integrated communications–autonomy solution as a ready-to-deploy option.

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed operations. The company’s primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer’s software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer has offices in the U.S, Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

About HIMERA

HIMERA is a Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of resilient communication systems for the Defense Forces. HIMERA solutions are battlefield-ready and are used in the hottest defensive and offensive operations in Ukraine. HIMERA is a multidisciplinary team of experts who are constantly improving the product line to meet the requirements of modern warfare. HIMERA products are already present in all types of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and have been validated by the US Special Operations Forces and various Defense Forces across NATO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership between Swarmer Estonia OÜ and HIMERA; the expected integration of HIMERA's jam-resistant communications technology into Swarmer's autonomy stack; the ability of the combined solution to lower integration barriers for vendors and accelerate adoption of resilient autonomy; the companies' plans to jointly engage vendors and integrators across aerial, ground, and maritime domains; the expected deployment of an integrated communications-autonomy solution as a ready-to- deploy offering; and the Company's broader growth and product development strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to successfully execute on the memorandum of understanding and achieve the anticipated benefits of the partnership; challenges associated with integrating third-party communications technology into the Company's existing software platform; the ability to attract vendors and integrators for the combined solution; competition in the defense technology sector; the Company's reliance on government contracts and the associated procurement processes; geopolitical conditions affecting operations in Ukraine and other regions; risks related to operating through foreign subsidiaries; regulatory requirements applicable to defense technology exports and international partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com