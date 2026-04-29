DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and/or Nicola Allais, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (fireside chat at 12:45 p.m. ET)

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Monday, May 18, 2026 (fireside chat at 11:05 a.m. ET)

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 (fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. ET)

Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference

Thursday, June 4, 2026 (fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. PT / 2:20 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Investor Relations

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt group

IR@doubleverify.com

Media

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com